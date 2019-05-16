What's open and closed in Kitchener this Victoria Day long weekend

The City of Kitchener wants you to stay safe this Victoria Day long weekend. Please follow local regulations on lighting fireworks and be mindful of closures across the city.
Under the City of Kitchener Municipal Code, fireworks can only be set off on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali, and the day immediately before and after these holidays. Fireworks cannot be sold to anyone under the age of 18.
Questions about fireworks can be directed to the Kitchener Fire Department at 519-741-2496 or the corporate contact centre at 519-741-2345. In the event of an emergency or dangerous situation, always call 911. For more information on fireworks safety, visit: www.kitchener.ca/fireworkssafety.
CITY OF KITCHENER facility closures
Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 20, in honour of Victoria Day. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends.
Kitchener Market
The market will be closed as usual on Sunday, May 19 and Monday, May 20. It will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday, May 21.
Kitchener Public Library
All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday, May 19 and Monday, May 20.
Pools and Splashpads
Regularly scheduled swim lessons will take place on Sunday, May 19. Breithaupt pool, Forest Heights pool and Lyle Hallman pool will be open Friday to Sunday. At Cameron Heights Pool, registered programs will be cancelled Friday through Sunday, although the pool will remain open for public swims and lane swims throughout the holiday weekend.
All pools will be closed on Monday, May 20 for the holiday.
Most splash pads will open on Friday, May 17. Visit www.kitchener.ca/swimming for an up-to-date listing.
Community Centres
All community centres are closed on Monday, May 20. The Williamsburg community centre will be closed Saturday through Monday.
Arenas
Activa Sportsplex is open for scheduled rentals. The Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track at Activa Sportsplex is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Victoria Day.
The Aud
The administration office at The Aud will be closed for the Victoria Day holiday. The Aud is open Saturday, May 18 to Monday, May 20 for the Annual Dog Show, Rally & Agility Trials, presented by the K-W Kennel Club. For details, visit www.theaud.ca. The Activa Box Office at the Aud is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all weekend, including Monday.
Budd Park
Budd Park indoor soccer facility will be closed on Monday, May 20.
REGION OF WATERLOO facility closures
Regional administrative offices (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, and airport offices) are closed
Cambridge and Waterloo small vehicle transfer stations for residential waste drop-off - Closed
All Region of Waterloo Library locations– Closed
Employment Resource Centres (99 Regina, 150 Main, and 235 King) – Closed
Regional Daycare centres and Home Child Care offices – Closed
Sunnyside Home Reception – Closed
Sunnyside Wellness Centre – Closed
Community Alzheimer Day Program – Kitchener, Waterloo & Cambridge – Closed
Joseph Schneider Haus – Closed
McDougall Cottage – Closed
What’s open/not affected:
Grand River Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day Monday, May 20. Plan ahead and pick up a Day Pass/Family Pass at the Charles or Ainslie transit terminals or at one of the many fare agents throughout the region.
Charles Street Terminal - Open
Building hours: 8:10 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Ticket sales 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Ainslie Street Terminal - Open
Building hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Ticket sales 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (Closed 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
GRT 24/7 Customer Service – 519-585-7555
Region of Waterloo 24/7 Call Centre - 519-575-4400
Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village – Open Monday, May 20, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enjoy traditional games and horse-drawn wagon rides from 1 to 4 p.m. this Victoria Day in the village, as well as engaging activities in the museum. Included with general admission.
Region of Waterloo International Airport – Open; will not be affected.
Waste, recycling, green bin and yard waste
Regular curbside waste collection on holiday Monday, May 20. Please have all waste items to the curb by 7 a.m. All waste sites will be closed Monday for residential drop-off.
The City of Kitchener wants you to stay safe this Victoria Day long weekend. Please follow local regulations on lighting fireworks and be mindful of closures across the city.
Under the City of Kitchener Municipal Code, fireworks can only be set off on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali, and the day immediately before and after these holidays. Fireworks cannot be sold to anyone under the age of 18.
Questions about fireworks can be directed to the Kitchener Fire Department at 519-741-2496 or the corporate contact centre at 519-741-2345. In the event of an emergency or dangerous situation, always call 911. For more information on fireworks safety, visit: www.kitchener.ca/fireworkssafety.
CITY OF KITCHENER facility closures
Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 20, in honour of Victoria Day. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends.
Kitchener Market
The market will be closed as usual on Sunday, May 19 and Monday, May 20. It will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday, May 21.
Kitchener Public Library
All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday, May 19 and Monday, May 20.
Pools and Splashpads
Regularly scheduled swim lessons will take place on Sunday, May 19. Breithaupt pool, Forest Heights pool and Lyle Hallman pool will be open Friday to Sunday. At Cameron Heights Pool, registered programs will be cancelled Friday through Sunday, although the pool will remain open for public swims and lane swims throughout the holiday weekend.
All pools will be closed on Monday, May 20 for the holiday.
Most splash pads will open on Friday, May 17. Visit www.kitchener.ca/swimming for an up-to-date listing.
Community Centres
All community centres are closed on Monday, May 20. The Williamsburg community centre will be closed Saturday through Monday.
Arenas
Activa Sportsplex is open for scheduled rentals. The Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track at Activa Sportsplex is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Victoria Day.
The Aud
The administration office at The Aud will be closed for the Victoria Day holiday. The Aud is open Saturday, May 18 to Monday, May 20 for the Annual Dog Show, Rally & Agility Trials, presented by the K-W Kennel Club. For details, visit www.theaud.ca. The Activa Box Office at the Aud is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all weekend, including Monday.
Budd Park
Budd Park indoor soccer facility will be closed on Monday, May 20.
REGION OF WATERLOO facility closures
Regional administrative offices (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, and airport offices) are closed
Cambridge and Waterloo small vehicle transfer stations for residential waste drop-off - Closed
All Region of Waterloo Library locations– Closed
Employment Resource Centres (99 Regina, 150 Main, and 235 King) – Closed
Regional Daycare centres and Home Child Care offices – Closed
Sunnyside Home Reception – Closed
Sunnyside Wellness Centre – Closed
Community Alzheimer Day Program – Kitchener, Waterloo & Cambridge – Closed
Joseph Schneider Haus – Closed
McDougall Cottage – Closed
What’s open/not affected:
Grand River Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day Monday, May 20. Plan ahead and pick up a Day Pass/Family Pass at the Charles or Ainslie transit terminals or at one of the many fare agents throughout the region.
Charles Street Terminal - Open
Building hours: 8:10 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Ticket sales 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Ainslie Street Terminal - Open
Building hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Ticket sales 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (Closed 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
GRT 24/7 Customer Service – 519-585-7555
Region of Waterloo 24/7 Call Centre - 519-575-4400
Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village – Open Monday, May 20, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enjoy traditional games and horse-drawn wagon rides from 1 to 4 p.m. this Victoria Day in the village, as well as engaging activities in the museum. Included with general admission.
Region of Waterloo International Airport – Open; will not be affected.
Waste, recycling, green bin and yard waste
Regular curbside waste collection on holiday Monday, May 20. Please have all waste items to the curb by 7 a.m. All waste sites will be closed Monday for residential drop-off.
The City of Kitchener wants you to stay safe this Victoria Day long weekend. Please follow local regulations on lighting fireworks and be mindful of closures across the city.
Under the City of Kitchener Municipal Code, fireworks can only be set off on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali, and the day immediately before and after these holidays. Fireworks cannot be sold to anyone under the age of 18.
Questions about fireworks can be directed to the Kitchener Fire Department at 519-741-2496 or the corporate contact centre at 519-741-2345. In the event of an emergency or dangerous situation, always call 911. For more information on fireworks safety, visit: www.kitchener.ca/fireworkssafety.
CITY OF KITCHENER facility closures
Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 20, in honour of Victoria Day. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends.
Kitchener Market
The market will be closed as usual on Sunday, May 19 and Monday, May 20. It will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday, May 21.
Kitchener Public Library
All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday, May 19 and Monday, May 20.
Pools and Splashpads
Regularly scheduled swim lessons will take place on Sunday, May 19. Breithaupt pool, Forest Heights pool and Lyle Hallman pool will be open Friday to Sunday. At Cameron Heights Pool, registered programs will be cancelled Friday through Sunday, although the pool will remain open for public swims and lane swims throughout the holiday weekend.
All pools will be closed on Monday, May 20 for the holiday.
Most splash pads will open on Friday, May 17. Visit www.kitchener.ca/swimming for an up-to-date listing.
Community Centres
All community centres are closed on Monday, May 20. The Williamsburg community centre will be closed Saturday through Monday.
Arenas
Activa Sportsplex is open for scheduled rentals. The Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track at Activa Sportsplex is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Victoria Day.
The Aud
The administration office at The Aud will be closed for the Victoria Day holiday. The Aud is open Saturday, May 18 to Monday, May 20 for the Annual Dog Show, Rally & Agility Trials, presented by the K-W Kennel Club. For details, visit www.theaud.ca. The Activa Box Office at the Aud is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all weekend, including Monday.
Budd Park
Budd Park indoor soccer facility will be closed on Monday, May 20.
REGION OF WATERLOO facility closures
Regional administrative offices (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, and airport offices) are closed
Cambridge and Waterloo small vehicle transfer stations for residential waste drop-off - Closed
All Region of Waterloo Library locations– Closed
Employment Resource Centres (99 Regina, 150 Main, and 235 King) – Closed
Regional Daycare centres and Home Child Care offices – Closed
Sunnyside Home Reception – Closed
Sunnyside Wellness Centre – Closed
Community Alzheimer Day Program – Kitchener, Waterloo & Cambridge – Closed
Joseph Schneider Haus – Closed
McDougall Cottage – Closed
What’s open/not affected:
Grand River Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day Monday, May 20. Plan ahead and pick up a Day Pass/Family Pass at the Charles or Ainslie transit terminals or at one of the many fare agents throughout the region.
Charles Street Terminal - Open
Building hours: 8:10 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Ticket sales 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Ainslie Street Terminal - Open
Building hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Ticket sales 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (Closed 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
GRT 24/7 Customer Service – 519-585-7555
Region of Waterloo 24/7 Call Centre - 519-575-4400
Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village – Open Monday, May 20, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enjoy traditional games and horse-drawn wagon rides from 1 to 4 p.m. this Victoria Day in the village, as well as engaging activities in the museum. Included with general admission.
Region of Waterloo International Airport – Open; will not be affected.
Waste, recycling, green bin and yard waste
Regular curbside waste collection on holiday Monday, May 20. Please have all waste items to the curb by 7 a.m. All waste sites will be closed Monday for residential drop-off.