Harissa pairs perfectly with lamb in this spiced burger

1 1/2 pounds ground lamb

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 red onion, sliced into 1/2 inch-thick rounds

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon table salt

4 hamburger buns, toasted if desired

1 cup baby arugula

Combine mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon harissa, mint, and 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest in bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Break ground lamb into small pieces in large bowl. Add remaining 1 tablespoon harissa, remaining 1 teaspoon lemon zest, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and gently knead with hands until well combined. Divide lamb mixture into 4 equal portions, then gently shape each portion into 3/4 inch-thick patty. Using your fingertips, press centre of each patty down until about 1/2 inch thick, creating slight divot.

Push toothpick horizontally through each onion round to keep rings intact while grilling. Brush onion rounds with oil.

— For a charcoal grill: Open bottom vent completely. Light large chimney starter filled with charcoal briquettes (6 quarts). When top coals are partially covered with ash, pour evenly over grill. Set cooking grate in place, cover, and open lid vent completely. Heat grill until hot, about 5 minutes.

— For a gas grill: Turn all burners to high, cover, and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Leave all burners on high.

Clean and oil cooking grate. Place onion rounds on grill and cook (covered if using gas) until softened and lightly charred, 3 to 6 minutes per side. As they finish cooking, transfer onion rounds to bowl and cover to keep warm.

Meanwhile, season patties with salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place patties on grill, divot side up, and cook until well browned on first side, 2 to 4 minutes. Flip patties and continue to cook until browned on second side and meat registers 120 F to 125 F (for medium-rare) or 130 F to 135 F (for medium), 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer burgers to platter and let rest for 5 minutes.

Remove toothpicks from onion rounds and separate into rings. Spread mayonnaise mixture on bun tops. Serve burgers on buns, topped with onion and arugula.

___

Nutrition information per serving: 512 calories; 273 calories from fat; 30 g fat (9 g saturated; 1 g trans fats); 94 mg cholesterol; 1071 mg sodium; 24 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 34 g protein.

___

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit https://www.americastestkitchen.com . Find more recipes like Grilled Harissa Lamb Burgers in "The Ultimate Burger ."

___

America's Test Kitchen provided this article to The Associated Press.

By America'S Test Kitchen, The Associated Press