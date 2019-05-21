Garlic scapes? Oh yes, and grilled cheese salad, please

Salad

2 tbsp (30 ml) canola oil (or olive oil)

1 tbsp (15 ml) garlic scape pesto

8 thin slices baguette, cut diagonally

2 blocks grilling cheese (halloumi-style), about 5 1/2 oz (160 g) each, patted dry and at room temperature

2 cups (280 g) grape tomatoes, halved

4 cups (200 g) arugula

Garlic Scape Aioli

In a large bowl, whisk together the garlic scape pesto, lemon juice, mustard and egg yolk. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle in the oil, whisking constantly. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Salad

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 425 F (220 C).

In a small bowl, combine 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the oil and with the garlic scape pesto. Season with salt and pepper.

Place the bread slices on a baking sheet. Brush with the garlic scape and oil mixture. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the bread is golden brown.

Meanwhile, on a work surface, cut each cheese in half horizontally to get a total of 4 large slices. In a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the cheese in the remaining oil.

Add the tomatoes to the bowl of aioli and toss well. Add the arugula and toss gently. Adjust the seasoning. Place a slice of seared cheese on each plate. Top with the salad and toasted bread.

Makes 4 servings.