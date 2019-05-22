Waterloo Ghosts hosting annual tournament this weekend

The Waterloo Ghosts, a girls softball organization, will be hosting their annual invitational tournament on May 24-26.

“As an organization the Waterloo Ghosts have an excellent reputation both on and off the field. When you talk to parents, opposing coaches, even umpires, these young women have earned themselves and this city top marks for softball,” says Chris Tolton, of the tournament committee.

The Ghosts field two, sometimes three top calibre teams in every division, and teams across the province are now using this tournament as a measuring stick. From U19 to U10 there is a mix of national and provincial champions, and as an opposing coach told Tolton “to be the best you’ve got to beat the best, so teams like finding out where they measure up to Waterloo at the beginning of the season."

Several members of the U19 teams are already playing at colleges and universities in the U.S. and Canada, and several of the younger women are certainly destined to go there as well. You can see Mia Valcke and Allyse Volpe, who have just been named to Softball Canada's 2019 Junior Women's National Team who play for the Ghosts Gold U19.

This tournament also raises funds for the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre with the Pink in the Park program. Part way through the 2012 softball season, the Provincial Womens Softball Association (PWSA) started “Pink in the Park” on Saturdays and asked teams to wear something pink to support breast cancer. That fall, one of our Ghost Parents was diagnosed with breast cancer.

To support her mom as she went through surgery, chemotherapy treatments and radiation, the daughter’s Waterloo Ghosts novice team got pink jerseys. That first summer, when the Ghosts walked into tournaments on Saturdays, it made a huge impression on that mom and it really caught on throughout the league. In the following years, more and more teams across the province wore pink jerseys on Saturdays. It is very empowering for those going through breast cancer to see the support from kids and parents all around them. Now when you look around the ball parks on Saturdays, all you will see is pink and it is important that we all continue with Pink in the Park to inspire and give hope to the next softball mom diagnosed with breast cancer. Last year the tournament raised $1463.10 for the Grand River Cancer Centre.

Information, schedules and results can be found at http://www.wmgsa.com/rep-invitational-tournament.html.