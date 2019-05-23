Wartime play to commemorate D-Day at St. Jacobs Playhouse

In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of D‐Day, the nostalgic musical You’ll Get Used To It! … The War Show is on stage at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse for three weeks only, from June 5 to June 22.

Audiences are advised to buy tickets as soon as possible as the highly‐anticipated production is already more than 70 per cent sold out.

With a mixture of humour and drama, You’ll Get Used To It! … The War Show captures the essence of World War II through the eyes of six Canadian soldiers as they experience everything from training and the anguish of leaving loved ones to the anticipation of actually going to fight the enemy, the fear and danger of battle, and the sorrow of losing comrades.

Written by Canadian playwright Peter Colley, this journey to the trenches of war‐torn Europe is one of the most compelling and thought‐provoking shows produced in the theatre’s history.

The production features some of the era’s most endearing and enduring songs including The White Cliffs of Dover, Weʹll Meet Again, A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square and Iʹll Be Seeing You, just to name a few.

You’ll Get Used To It! … The War Show brings an important era in history to life in a way that’s both touching and thoroughly entertaining,” says Alex Mustakas, artistic director of Drayton Entertainment. “I know audiences are going to be moved to both laughter and tears as they follow the sentimental journey of these soldiers. It’s especially meaningful for us to share this heartfelt story during the 75th Anniversary of D‐Day.”

Mustakas himself will helm this poignant musical. He will be joined by choreographer Gino Berti, music director Jim Hodgkinson, set designer David Antscherl, costume designer Julia Holbert, and lighting designer Jeff Johnston Collins.

A stellar ensemble cast has been assembled for this stirring production including AJ Bridel, Tyler Check, Alex Furber, Timothy Gledhill, Keith Savage, Andrew Scanlon, Amber Tomlin and Aaron Walpole.

The show moves to the Huron Country Playhouse in Grand Bend from June 27 to July 13.

Regular performance tickets are $48 for adults and $29 for youth under 20 years of age. Tickets for select discount dates and groups of 20 or more are $39 each. HST is applicable to all ticket prices.