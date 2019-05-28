Downtown Kitchener to host 'Jurassic Park' for Toronto Raptors in NBA Finals

For those who don't want to make the trek to downtown Toronto's Maple Leaf Square, or 'Jurassic Park' for the NBA Finals, there will be an option in Kitchener to take in the festivities.

Bobby O'Brien's, a pub and restaurant in downtown Kitchener, will be looking to mimic the party-like atmosphere that has captivated Toronto's by hosting a viewing party for the best-of-seven series featuring the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Located at 125 King Street West, Bobby O'Brien's will look to "recreate Toronto's Jurassic Park theme" by showing all finals games in its courtyard which features a 20 foot by 12 foot screen.

"In cooperation with the City of Kitchener, we will be setting up some additional seating in the unlicensed courtyard," said Darryl Moore, VP of operations.

Moore says they can fit a few hundred people inside to watch the game on its 12 tv screens, while 200-300 can watch the game outside.

"I walked in on Monday morning and (said) wow this is Jurassic Park Kitchener," said Moore.

He says a banner will be up on Wednesday in regards to the themed party.

Following the Raptors' Game 6 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday to end the conference finals, Moore thought it would be a good "catapult" in bringing the excitement from Toronto to Kitchener.

Excitement in the Toronto Raptors' success has taken over Toronto, Ontario, and Canada, with Saturday's game being the highest-ever viewed basketball game in Canadian history.

The occasion is all the more momentum as it is the first finals appearance for the 24-year-old franchise, which has seen its fair share of ups and downs.