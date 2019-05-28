To brighten scallops, why not try a sugar snap pea slaw?

For a new take on vegetable slaw, we thinly sliced sweet snap peas, juicy English cucumbers, and peppery radishes for a fresh, crunchy accompaniment to skillet-seared sea scallops.

We brightened up the mayonnaise-based slaw dressing with plenty of fresh chives and lemon zest and juice. A quick sear on the scallops deliciously caramelized the exterior while keeping the inside tender.

Blotting the scallops on a baking sheet with a clean kitchen towel dried them so that they could quickly develop a flavourful crust without overcooking.

We recommend buying "dry" scallops, which don't have chemical additives and taste better than "wet." Dry scallops will look ivory or pinkish; wet scallops are bright white.