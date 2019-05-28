The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

9. A Clash of Kings: A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 2 by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Roy Dotrice (Random House Audio)

10. Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw, narrated by Susanna Hampton (Hachette Audio

Nonfiction:

1. The 3-Day Effect by Florence Williams, narrated by Florence Williams (Audible Studios)

2. The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose by Oprah Winfrey, narrated by Oprah Winfrey & full cast (Macmillan Audio)

3. Unfreedom of the Press by Mark R. Levin, narrated by Jeremy Lowell, Mark R. Levin - introduction and epilogue (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Wild Heart of Stevie Nicks by Rob Sheffield, narrated by Rob Sheffield (Audible Studios)

5. Good Leaders Ask Great Questions: Your Foundation for Successful Leadership by John C. Maxwell, narrated by John C. Maxwell (Hachette Audio)

6. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by Michelle Obama (Random House Audio)

7. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

8. The Mueller Report: The Findings of the Special Counsel Investigation by Robert S. Mueller III, Special Counsel's Office U.S. Department of Justice, narrated by Marc Vietor, Mark Boyett, Victor Bevine (Audible Studios)

9. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by Gary John Bishop (HarperAudio)

10. Girl, Stop Apologizing (Audible Exclusive Edition): A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals by Rachel Hollis, narrated by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

)

-----

By The Associated Press