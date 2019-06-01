Five ways to celebrate Canada

A celebration of our great country featuring live music and Canadian themes activities and vendors - headlining talent to be announced at a later date
Location and Venue: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON, N2B 3X7 (Bingemans) Event date and time: Saturday, June 29, 2019 6:00PM - 11:59PM Audience: All Ages Price: $37.99
Free entertainment includes pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals, extreme bouncy castles, refreshments and spectacular fireworks; food and supply donations for the House of Friendship's Fill-A-Bus campaign appreciated
Location and Venue: 160 Margaret Ave., Kitchener, ON, (New Apostolic Church) Event date and time: Sunday, June 30, 2019 7:00PM - 10:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free
A fun Canada Day afternoon of family activities. There will be Exotic Animals, Marble Madness, STEAM & Robotics Activities, Hot Dogs, Cotton Ca, Games, and More - all for FREE. Happy Canada Day!
Location and Venue: 330 Conservation Dr., Waterloo, ON, N2V 2E8 (Trinity Evangelical Missionary Church) Event date and time: Monday, July 1, 2019 12:00PM - 4:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free
a not-for-profit single-day festival celebrating Canada Day and Canadian values through fun, educational and entertaining family-friendly activities while supporting local businesses, artists and our community partners; see website for schedule
Location and Venue: 251 Jacob St., New Hamburg, ON, (New Hamburg Fairgrounds) Event date and time: Monday, July 1, 2019 2:00PM - 11:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: $5 per family
Come celebrate Canada with a festival at Columbia Lake in Waterloo. With fireworks starting at dusk to cap off the celebration, thousands will come celebrate Canada Day.
Location and Venue: Columbia St. W., Waterloo, ON, (University of Waterloo, Columbia Lake) Event date and time: Monday, July 1, 2019 8:00PM - 11:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free
Although we endeavour to provide the most accurate description of events listing and venues, we are not responsible or liable for errors and omissions in the event description, location or intended audience. If necessary, please contact the event organizer for additional information.
A celebration of our great country featuring live music and Canadian themes activities and vendors - headlining talent to be announced at a later date
Location and Venue: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON, N2B 3X7 (Bingemans) Event date and time: Saturday, June 29, 2019 6:00PM - 11:59PM Audience: All Ages Price: $37.99
Free entertainment includes pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals, extreme bouncy castles, refreshments and spectacular fireworks; food and supply donations for the House of Friendship's Fill-A-Bus campaign appreciated
Location and Venue: 160 Margaret Ave., Kitchener, ON, (New Apostolic Church) Event date and time: Sunday, June 30, 2019 7:00PM - 10:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free
A fun Canada Day afternoon of family activities. There will be Exotic Animals, Marble Madness, STEAM & Robotics Activities, Hot Dogs, Cotton Ca, Games, and More - all for FREE. Happy Canada Day!
Location and Venue: 330 Conservation Dr., Waterloo, ON, N2V 2E8 (Trinity Evangelical Missionary Church) Event date and time: Monday, July 1, 2019 12:00PM - 4:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free
a not-for-profit single-day festival celebrating Canada Day and Canadian values through fun, educational and entertaining family-friendly activities while supporting local businesses, artists and our community partners; see website for schedule
Location and Venue: 251 Jacob St., New Hamburg, ON, (New Hamburg Fairgrounds) Event date and time: Monday, July 1, 2019 2:00PM - 11:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: $5 per family
Come celebrate Canada with a festival at Columbia Lake in Waterloo. With fireworks starting at dusk to cap off the celebration, thousands will come celebrate Canada Day.
Location and Venue: Columbia St. W., Waterloo, ON, (University of Waterloo, Columbia Lake) Event date and time: Monday, July 1, 2019 8:00PM - 11:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free
Although we endeavour to provide the most accurate description of events listing and venues, we are not responsible or liable for errors and omissions in the event description, location or intended audience. If necessary, please contact the event organizer for additional information.
A celebration of our great country featuring live music and Canadian themes activities and vendors - headlining talent to be announced at a later date
Location and Venue: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON, N2B 3X7 (Bingemans) Event date and time: Saturday, June 29, 2019 6:00PM - 11:59PM Audience: All Ages Price: $37.99
Free entertainment includes pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals, extreme bouncy castles, refreshments and spectacular fireworks; food and supply donations for the House of Friendship's Fill-A-Bus campaign appreciated
Location and Venue: 160 Margaret Ave., Kitchener, ON, (New Apostolic Church) Event date and time: Sunday, June 30, 2019 7:00PM - 10:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free
A fun Canada Day afternoon of family activities. There will be Exotic Animals, Marble Madness, STEAM & Robotics Activities, Hot Dogs, Cotton Ca, Games, and More - all for FREE. Happy Canada Day!
Location and Venue: 330 Conservation Dr., Waterloo, ON, N2V 2E8 (Trinity Evangelical Missionary Church) Event date and time: Monday, July 1, 2019 12:00PM - 4:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free
a not-for-profit single-day festival celebrating Canada Day and Canadian values through fun, educational and entertaining family-friendly activities while supporting local businesses, artists and our community partners; see website for schedule
Location and Venue: 251 Jacob St., New Hamburg, ON, (New Hamburg Fairgrounds) Event date and time: Monday, July 1, 2019 2:00PM - 11:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: $5 per family
Come celebrate Canada with a festival at Columbia Lake in Waterloo. With fireworks starting at dusk to cap off the celebration, thousands will come celebrate Canada Day.
Location and Venue: Columbia St. W., Waterloo, ON, (University of Waterloo, Columbia Lake) Event date and time: Monday, July 1, 2019 8:00PM - 11:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free
Although we endeavour to provide the most accurate description of events listing and venues, we are not responsible or liable for errors and omissions in the event description, location or intended audience. If necessary, please contact the event organizer for additional information.