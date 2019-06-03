WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: Lane closure on busy Waterloo corridor

Further construction on a busy Waterloo corridor has slowed down traffic.

The building of a multi-use trail as well as road repairs will have a lane on University Avenue closed for a period time this June.

Continuing from last year’s work on University Avenue near Westmount Road, the right lane travelling Eastbound on University from Westmount to Keats Way is closed for the near future.

Peter Linn, Project manager with the Region of Waterloo, says that the lane is closed to facilitate the installation of a multi-use trail and replacing sidewalks, as well as road resurfacing.

Last year, the entire stretch between Keats Way and Erb Street on University Avenue for an extended period of time for the same project which included stretching out the corridor to four lanes.

The total cost of the project, which was planned in 2014, is $2.2 million.

Linn said the lane is going to reopen in about four weeks, in an interview with Waterloo Chronicle on May 30.

He added that the work will continue through till the end of July though.