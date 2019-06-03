A one-pot Swiss chard dish that's hearty and flavourful

This quick one-pot approach to cooking Swiss chard results in a hearty, flavourful and versatile side dish.

To avoid watery, overcooked chard, we started cooking the greens in a covered pot just until they wilted down. Then we uncovered the pot and continued to cook the greens until all the liquid evaporated.

Cutting the tough stems smaller than the tender leaves meant that we could throw both in the pot at the same time and still get evenly cooked results.

Sauteing plenty of garlic in olive oil before adding the chard gave this simple side a big hit of flavour, while a splash of mild white wine vinegar and red pepper flakes added brightness and subtle heat.