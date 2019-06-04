THEMUSEUM to celebrate multiculturalism, World Refugee Day this weekend

THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener will be hosting a weekend of multicultural recognition and celebration beginning with the 7th Annual Refugee Art Show.
The show, which will focus on the theme of Becoming Neighbours, will open Saturday, June 8, one day before World Refugee Day, and run until Sept. 2.
In order to provoke thoughtful conversation and ideas, photographer Kemal Vural Tarlan will be at THEMUSEUM this Saturday, June 8, to share his artwork and its importance. Tarlan is a researcher and documentary photographer based in Gaziantep, Turkey. He is the general coordinator of Kırkayak Cultural Center and Director of the Middle East Cultural and Social Research Center in Gaziantep.
Also happening on Saturday, June 8, THEMUSEUM invites the whole family to participate in hands-on activities embracing all cultures.
Creation Station: Learn about Eid at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., will lead younger generations in crafts about Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the long fast recognized by Muslims around the world.
Furthermore, THEMUSEUM invites visitors to celebrate the World Refugee Day Launch and Awards Event, hosted onsite by World Refugee Day WR and the Community Coalition on Refugee and Immigrant Concerns.
World Refugee Day, a day to recognize the resilient newcomers who are making Waterloo Region their home, takes place this Sunday, June 9, beginning at 1 p.m. Those wishing to attend the dialogue, event, or simply wish to know more, can visit THEMUSEUM.ca.
THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener will be hosting a weekend of multicultural recognition and celebration beginning with the 7th Annual Refugee Art Show.
The show, which will focus on the theme of Becoming Neighbours, will open Saturday, June 8, one day before World Refugee Day, and run until Sept. 2.
In order to provoke thoughtful conversation and ideas, photographer Kemal Vural Tarlan will be at THEMUSEUM this Saturday, June 8, to share his artwork and its importance. Tarlan is a researcher and documentary photographer based in Gaziantep, Turkey. He is the general coordinator of Kırkayak Cultural Center and Director of the Middle East Cultural and Social Research Center in Gaziantep.
Also happening on Saturday, June 8, THEMUSEUM invites the whole family to participate in hands-on activities embracing all cultures.
Creation Station: Learn about Eid at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., will lead younger generations in crafts about Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the long fast recognized by Muslims around the world.
Furthermore, THEMUSEUM invites visitors to celebrate the World Refugee Day Launch and Awards Event, hosted onsite by World Refugee Day WR and the Community Coalition on Refugee and Immigrant Concerns.
World Refugee Day, a day to recognize the resilient newcomers who are making Waterloo Region their home, takes place this Sunday, June 9, beginning at 1 p.m. Those wishing to attend the dialogue, event, or simply wish to know more, can visit THEMUSEUM.ca.
THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener will be hosting a weekend of multicultural recognition and celebration beginning with the 7th Annual Refugee Art Show.
The show, which will focus on the theme of Becoming Neighbours, will open Saturday, June 8, one day before World Refugee Day, and run until Sept. 2.
In order to provoke thoughtful conversation and ideas, photographer Kemal Vural Tarlan will be at THEMUSEUM this Saturday, June 8, to share his artwork and its importance. Tarlan is a researcher and documentary photographer based in Gaziantep, Turkey. He is the general coordinator of Kırkayak Cultural Center and Director of the Middle East Cultural and Social Research Center in Gaziantep.
Also happening on Saturday, June 8, THEMUSEUM invites the whole family to participate in hands-on activities embracing all cultures.
Creation Station: Learn about Eid at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., will lead younger generations in crafts about Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the long fast recognized by Muslims around the world.
Furthermore, THEMUSEUM invites visitors to celebrate the World Refugee Day Launch and Awards Event, hosted onsite by World Refugee Day WR and the Community Coalition on Refugee and Immigrant Concerns.
World Refugee Day, a day to recognize the resilient newcomers who are making Waterloo Region their home, takes place this Sunday, June 9, beginning at 1 p.m. Those wishing to attend the dialogue, event, or simply wish to know more, can visit THEMUSEUM.ca.