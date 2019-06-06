NewsAlert: Eve Joseph wins $65K Griffin Poetry Prize

TORONTO — Eve Joseph is the Canadian winner of the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize.

The Victoria-based writer received the honour at a Toronto gala on Thursday for "Quarrels," published by Anvil Press.

The international prize, also worth $65,000, went to Don Mee Choi's translation of Korean poems written by Kim Hyesoon in "Autobiography of Death," published by New Directions.

The Seoul-born, Seattle-based translator will receive 60 per cent of the $65,000 cash prize, and the remaining 40 per cent will go to Hyesoon, who is from South Korea.

The Griffin is billed as the world's largest prize for a first-edition single collection of poetry written in or translated into English.

Joseph, who grew up in Vancouver, won the B.C. Book Prize for non-fiction in 2015 for her memoir, "In the Slender Margin," about her 20 years working in a hospice.

Her third collection of poetry, "Quarrels," explores the logic of the illogical in a series of prose poems.

In their citation, judges said the poems capture "the intriguing spaces and moments defeating the boundaries of the real."

Thursday's poetry bash featured a who's who of Canada's literary scene, including award-winning writers Michael Ondaatje, Michael Redhill and David Chariandy, as well as former governor general Adrienne Clarkson.

Toy birds were perched on branches throughout the reception hall in Toronto's Distillery District in keeping with the evening's avian theme, which the prize's founder and chairman Scott Griffin said was meant to represent "poetry taking flight."