Ontario Diner Guide: Hwy. 7

While in the area, check out a model of “The Mammoth Cheese” which was made in Perth in 1893 for the World’s Exposition to promote Canadian cheese.

3. The Ranch Restaurant, 7810 ON-7, Havelock

The Ranch features two distinct dining areas: bench seating and a more formal dining experience. Try the Cow Poke, on the Ranch’s Mozza Melts. It’s tender shaved beef smothered in sautéed mushrooms, bruschetta sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, and served on homemade garlic toast and a side of fries.

Why not continue the cowboy theme by spending the day (or longer) at the nearby Horsin Around Riding Ranch? The ranch provides trail rides, lessons, camping spots and accommodates birthday parties.

If you’re looking for a genuine diner, look no further than this gearhead’s dream: checkered floor, steel tables and swivel stools at the counter. Try the Whistle hot dog, oozing with cheese and topped with crisp bacon.

While you’re here, check out the Peterborough Lift Lock on the Trent Canal.

5. Haugen's Chicken and Ribs Barbeque, 13801 Hwy 7 & 12, Port Perry

Take a step back in time at this throwback restaurant. The chicken and ribs are the go to meal, slow cooked to perfection and basted in homemade sauces.

While in the area take in the small town charm of historic downtown Port Perry, located on the picturesque shores of Lake Scugog.

Happy Days are here again at this retro diner featuring checkered floors, vinyl seating and vintage décor. Get the Galaxie Deluxe to complete the experience, a char-broiled burger with all the fixings including peameal bacon.

Take a stroll through the nearby Boyd Conservation Area while you’re there.

7. Georgeview Open Kitchen Restaurant, 154 Guelph St., Georgetown

This family restaurant has been going strong since 1954 and is known for its classic home cooking and family-friendly atmosphere. Be sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with the delectable homemade apple pie paired with a scoop of ice cream.

Don’t forget to check out Georgetown’s Hungry Hollow trail when you’re here.

8. Rallis Burger and Grill, 294 Queen St., Acton

Offering up a classic diner atmosphere with small-town charm, Rallis Burger’s menu doesn’t disappoint. The poutine burger, loaded with mozzarella cheese and gravy, makes it worth the drive to Acton.

While you’re here, be sure to check out the beautiful greenspace at Prospect Park and adjoining Fairy Lake.

With huge portion sizes and a well-rounded menu filled with typical diner fare — think delicious breakfast options as well as the dynamic duo of burgers and fries — it’s hard to imagine that the biggest draw has little to do with the food, instead visitors flock to the Airpark Café for its view. Nestled inside an airport, diners get to watch planes take off and land.

While in the area, stop in at Mustang Drive-In and take in a movie under the stars.

If you're looking for an old school diner, Mel's Diner is the place to be — Mel's Diner has something for everyone. Try the Godfather, a 3-pound burger that can be yours for free if you finish it within an hour of ordering.

While you're here, check out nearby Victoria Park.

See all of the diners, along with the suggested nearby attractions, pinpointed on the map below.