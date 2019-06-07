Kitchener to celebrate 5th annual Neighbours Day

Neighbourhoods across Kitchener will come together this weekend to participate in free events and activities hosted in celebration of Neighbours Day. The annual event, now it its fifth year, provides an opportunity for residents to connect and build relationships with their neighbours through neighbourhood activities and community gatherings.

“Neighbours Day is more than just a day of fun activities,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. “It’s a reflection of how caring, diverse and inclusive our community is – and of how strong we are when we come together. These celebrations bring out the best in our city and its residents. They foster community connectedness and belonging - and they create a caring and welcoming city that everyone can take pride in calling home.”

The weekend’s celebrations kick-off Friday, June 7 with Neighbours Night, a new addition to the weekend’s celebrations taking place at Descendants Beer and Beverage Co. The event, which starts at 5 p.m., features live music, a community-inspired beverage menu, remarks by Mayor Vrbanovic and the opportunity for residents to enjoy a night out with neighbours on the eve of Saturday’s annual activities.

On Saturday, June 8, Neighbours Day celebrations will begin at 8 a.m. with some events and activities running until 10 p.m. While the city’s community centres will host a variety of different community gatherings, many of the events and activities are resident-led and take place in neighbourhoods throughout the city.