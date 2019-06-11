Downtown Kitchener’s Impact19 Theatre Festival loses financial support from province’s Celebrate Ontario program

KITCHENER — Celebrate Ontario will not be giving a grant this year to a Kitchener festival that has become an international showcase for contemporary theatre by racialized and marginalized groups.

The loss of the $60,000 grant amounts to 20 per cent of the budget for Impact19, a weeklong theatre festival held every two years in downtown Kitchener.

The news came last week, after the festival had already announced the lineup. In the past, funding from Celebrate Ontario was confirmed in April.

"Not receiving this funding at all makes me wonder if we are a priority," said Pam Patel, the artistic director at MT Space Theatre Company, which organizes Impact.