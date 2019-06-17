TheMuseum to host sunrise ceremony in downtown Kitchener

On Friday, June 21, TheMuseum in downtown Kitchener will again open its doors in the early hours of the morning for At First Light: Tsi Tewentahróhos to honour National Indigenous Peoples Day and the summer solstice.

Celebrations will begin at 5:59 a.m. with a traditional Sunrise Ceremony to be led by local fire-keeper A.L. McDonald and local Haudenosaunee community member Fran Davis. After the opening ceremony, guests are invited into TheMuseum for music, dancing, and of course, coffee!

This free event will also allow participants to spend time browsing our current exhibitions, Spectrum and Brain: The World Inside Your Head, for a fun, creative start to the day.

At First Light: Tsi Tewentahróhos is presented in partnership with the Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre and the City of Kitchener and has been made possible, in part, by the federal government.

“Summer is a season of celebrations,” said Pablo Rodriguez, minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism. “We are proud to support events like At First Light: Tsi Tewentahróhos, which give us the opportunity to learn more about one another and to strengthen the ties that unite us, regardless of our origins.”

TheMuseum, which is situated on the Haldimand Tract, recognizes that it is built upon occupied territory of the Neutral, Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee peoples. The Haldimand Tract is the land promised to the Six Nations and includes six miles on each side of the Grand River. With this, TheMuseum continually aims to include programming that acknowledges and celebrates the Indigenous voice.

All are invited to participate in the celebrations and ask that those interested RSVP online.

