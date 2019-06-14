Downtown Kitchener hosting ‘KingStrEATery’ Saturday evening

The region’s tastiest food trucks are taking over three blocks of King Street between College Street and Ontario Street this Saturday evening, from 4 to 11 p.m.

Ready your bellies for King StrEATery. Taste the treats, hear the beats, play some games and have some drinks in an outdoor craft beer garden.

Live music will be played on each block and on the stage outside Carl Zehr Square, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the Our World Festival of Music from 7 to 11 p.m.

Proceeds directly support local youth in need of mentorship through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region programming.