Downtown Kitchener hosting ‘KingStrEATery’ Saturday evening

WhatsOn 09:00 AM Kitchener Post

The region’s tastiest food trucks are taking over three blocks of King Street between College Street and Ontario Street this Saturday evening, from 4 to 11 p.m.

Ready your bellies for King StrEATery. Taste the treats, hear the beats, play some games and have some drinks in an outdoor craft beer garden.

Live music will be played on each block and on the stage outside Carl Zehr Square, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the Our World Festival of Music from 7 to 11 p.m.

Proceeds directly support local youth in need of mentorship through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region programming.

Visit https://waterloo.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/event/king-streatery-food-truck-festival/ for details.

Live Music Line Up:

5 p.m. - Sandy MacDonald

6 p.m. - Tannis Slimmon

7 p.m. - JoJo Worthington

8:15 p.m. - KW Big Band Theory

9:30 p.m. - Joni NehRita

Participating Food Trucks:

BeaverTails

Berlin 95

Breakfast Blues & BBQs

Café du Monde Crêperie

El Milagro

Fo' Cheezy

Gastro Grub

Jashan-e-Dawat

The Frying Dutchman

Fork'N Good

Pierogi Pigs

The Wild Boar

Tricity Kono Pizza

Mega Cone Creamery & Grab-a-Lemonade

Dogg Shoppe Toronto

The Crazy Canuck

The Crumby Cookie Dough Company

Big Jerk

Grill on the Go

Beer Garden:

Descendants Beer & Beverage Co.

Bitte Schön Brauhaus

KW Craft Cider

Wellington Brewery

Waterloo Brewing

Supported By:

City of Kitchener

Downtown Kitchener BIA

Strassburger Window And Doors

Momentum Partnership


