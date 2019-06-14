Downtown Kitchener hosting ‘KingStrEATery’ Saturday evening

The region’s tastiest food trucks are taking over three blocks of King Street between College Street and Ontario Street this Saturday evening, from 4 to 11 p.m.
Ready your bellies for King StrEATery. Taste the treats, hear the beats, play some games and have some drinks in an outdoor craft beer garden.
Live music will be played on each block and on the stage outside Carl Zehr Square, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the Our World Festival of Music from 7 to 11 p.m.
Proceeds directly support local youth in need of mentorship through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region programming.
Visit https://waterloo.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/event/king-streatery-food-truck-festival/ for details.
Live Music Line Up:
5 p.m. - Sandy MacDonald
6 p.m. - Tannis Slimmon
7 p.m. - JoJo Worthington
8:15 p.m. - KW Big Band Theory
9:30 p.m. - Joni NehRita
Participating Food Trucks:
BeaverTails
Berlin 95
Breakfast Blues & BBQs
Café du Monde Crêperie
El Milagro
Fo' Cheezy
Gastro Grub
Jashan-e-Dawat
The Frying Dutchman
Fork'N Good
Pierogi Pigs
The Wild Boar
Tricity Kono Pizza
Mega Cone Creamery & Grab-a-Lemonade
Dogg Shoppe Toronto
The Crazy Canuck
The Crumby Cookie Dough Company
Big Jerk
Grill on the Go
Beer Garden:
Descendants Beer & Beverage Co.
Bitte Schön Brauhaus
KW Craft Cider
Wellington Brewery
Waterloo Brewing
Supported By:
City of Kitchener
Downtown Kitchener BIA
Strassburger Window And Doors
Momentum Partnership
