WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

9. "Ghosts of the Shadow Market" by Cassandra Clare, Sarah Rees Brennan, Maureen Johnson, Kelly Link and Robin Wasserman(Margaret K. McElderry)

10."The Rest of the Story" by Sarah Dessen (Balzer & Bray)

NONFICTION

1. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered" by Karen Kilgariff & Georgia Hardstark (Forge)

3. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Siege: Trump Under Fire" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt)

5. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. "Howard Stern Comes Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)

7. "Naturally Tan: A Memoir" by Tan France (St. Martin's)

8. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

9. "Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

10."Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Shadow Warrior" by CHristine Feehan (Berkley)

3. "Unsolved" by James Patterson & David Ellis (Little, Brown)

4. "Skin Game" by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall (Putnam)

5. "Fall; Or, Dodge in Hell" by Neal Stephenson (Morrow)

6. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert(Riverhead)

7. "Defending Harlow" by Susan Stoker (Montlake Romance)

8. "Wolf Rain" by Nalini Singh (Berkley)

9. "Rebel Born" by Amy A. Bartol(47North)

10."The Lost Girls of Paris" by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Siege: Trump Under Fire" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt)

2. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

3. "Outer Order, Inner Calm" by Gretchen Rubin (Harmony)

4. "She Does Keto" by GiGi Ashworth (Henry Holt)

5. "To Hell and Back" by Audie Murphy (Henry Holt)

6. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

7. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

8. "The March of Folly" by Barbara W. Tuchman (Random House)

9. "Sea People" by Christina Thompson (Harper)

10."Etched in Sand" by Regina Calcaterra (Morrow)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 per cent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

By The Associated Press