Wait well worth it for Levine’s The Wicked Tongue

It’s been a long wait for fans of Elise Levine’s delicious short stories. But the wait was well worth it. Two decades ago, Levine won well-deserved raves for her utterly original debut collection Driving Men Mad. In her latest, This Wicked Tongue, the author delivers in spades.

From the get-go, Levine demonstrates a boisterous command of language and an ability to seize the reader’s attention with enigmatic characters and alluring (if sometimes cryptic) plot lines. The collection opens with “Money’s Honey,” a disturbing and nail-biting road story that leads with the killer lines “If I moved my head, the air turned dark and blurred my breathing and I felt sick, bad sick” and soon spins into an existential tale of everyday survival. In a collection that spans the gamut from diamond-tipped flash fiction to dystopian fairy tale, this is one of the more accessible works in the book.

One of many standouts is “The Association,” which centres around a sullen boy named Martin who, in the aftermath of his parents’ divorce, struggles to navigate a relationship with his mother, a controlling woman who directs most of her energy toward fighting imaginary wars with her condo association in south side Chicago. The story seethes with pre-adolescent fury and Martin’s claustrophobic psychic energy is typical of Levine’s characters, who seem always hardwired for action and escape. Martin appears later in the devastating tale “As Such,” in which the protagonist, now married to a dreamy composer husband, tries to reconcile his mother’s mortality with his own childhood landscape of self-loathing.

Some of the more apocryphal offerings can feel less substantial by comparison. “Public Storage, Available Now,” an experimental flash fiction tucked between two longer stories, is engaging enough, but feels like an amuse-bouche between two rich, calorie-laden courses.

One of the meanest feats of the collection is the sheer depth and breadth of Levine’s range. The stories mine settings from the distant past and near future, and probe the complicated dark inner workings of men, women and children united only in their idiosyncratic quests to divine deep meaning from the dizzying alienation of their times.

Here’s Levine at her most elemental, from another bright light in the collection, the title story “This Wicked Tongue,” an incantatory tale narrated by a hallucinatory medieval anchoress: “At high sun we sink, lick damp from rocks, pound dirt with fists. Call You with sorry sounds. Thistle girt, boat corn — we call You. But You are dark striking.”

It’s through these sorts of gifts — by which Levine weaponizes and genetically modifies her language — that her stories pry us open, revealing our secretly wounded places, finally acting as balm and salvation.

Lucky us.

Trevor Corkum’s novel The Electric Boy is forthcoming with Doubleday Canada.