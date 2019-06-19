Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending June 19, 2019

10. The One, John Marrs, Hanover Square (2)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern, Simon & Schuster (6)

2. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (68)

3. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown (30)

4. Siege: Trump Under Fire, Michael Wolff, Henry Holt (2)

5. The Mueller Report, The Washington Post, Scribner (7)

6. Anthony Bourdain Remembered, CNN Staff, Ecco (3)

7. Humans, Tom Phillips, Hanover Square (3)

8. Shoot for the Moon, James Donovan, Little Brown (1)

9. Without My Mother, Melissa Cistaro, Collins (2)

10. Things My Son Needs to Know about the World, Fredrik Backman, Neil Smith, Simon & Schuster (6)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. Washington Black, Esi Edugyan, Patrick Crean

2. A Stranger in the House, Shari Lapena, Seal

3. Still Life, Joy Fielding, Anchor Canada

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (2011 edition), Margaret Atwood, Emblem

5. I’ll Never Tell, Catherine McKenzie, Simon & Schuster

6. The Starter Wife, Nina Laurin, Grand Central

7. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Emblem

8. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje, McClelland & Stewart

9. The Marrow Thieves, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat

10. Starlight, Richard Wagamese, McClelland & Stewart

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada

2. Nine Lessons I Learned from My Father, Murray Howe, Penguin Canada

3. Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass, Geddy Lee, Collins Design

4. The Never-Ending Present, Michael Barclay, ECW

5. By Chance Alone, Max Eisen, HarperCollins

6. Cujo, Curtis Joseph, Kirstie McLellan Day, HarperCollins Canada

7. Spies of No Country, Matti Friedman, Signal

8. Bush Runner, Mark Bourrie, Biblioasis

9. The Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda Guide to Canadian Inventions, Steve Smith/ Red Green, Anchor Canada

10. Indigenous Relations, Bob Joseph, Page Two

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers

2. Why I Love My Daddy, Daniel Howarth, HarperCollins Canada

3. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

4. Ghosts of the Shadow Market, Cassandra Clare, Sarah Rees Brennan, Maureen Johnson, Robin Wasserman, Kelly Link, Margaret K. McElderry

5. Just Jamie, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray

6. Just Me and My Dad, Mercer Mayer, Random House Books for Young Readers

7. National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020, Cdn. Edition, National Geographic Kids, National Geographic Children’s

8. Dear Girl, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Holly Hatam, Paris Rosenthal, HarperCollins

9. Brawl of the Wild, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

10. Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada, Jimmy Fallon, Miguel Ordóñez, Feiwel & Friends

BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

1. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House

2. Extreme Ownership, Jocko Willink, Leif Babin

3. Start with Why, Simon Sinek, Portfolio Trade

4. StrengthsFinder 2.0, Tom Rath, Gallup Press

5. Atomic Habits, James Clear, Avery

6. The Latte Factor, David Bach, John David Mann, Atria

7. A Canadian’s Guide to Money-Smart Living, Kelley Keehn, Cormorant

8. Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata

9. Rules of Work, Richard Templar, FT

10. How Money Works, Dorling Kindersley Staff, DK

* number of weeks on list

Trending

Some novels are instant bestsellers, usually because they are by tried-and-test authors like Elizabeth Gilbert, whose 2006 memoir, Eat Pray Love, became the mantra of a pop-culture movement. Last week her new novel, City of Girls, immediately debuted in the top 10; this week it’s at #2. Similarly, Jennifer Weiner, whose Mrs. Everything debuts this week in the #3 spot, is a prolific and reliably entertaining writer of women’s fiction.

And then there are those slow-burns that stealthily creep up the charts, primarily by word of mouth. The One, a devilishly clever thriller by British writer John Marrs, was published in mid-April and has slowly been making its way onto the list. A more remarkable example is Where the Crawdads Sing, which was published last August and is only now getting its moment in the sun. Last week it made the list; this week it slipped to #11. But it’ll be back.

On the Canadian list, two editions of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale (one published in 2011, the other in 2017) are back on the list, coinciding with the third season of the television series. This is what’s known as an annuity title — a book that keeps on giving and giving and giving.

Turning to the Non-fiction Canadian list, this is a week when one could reasonably expect a basketball title or two. None available, it would seem. Instead, we have two hockey books (hockey in June!): Nine Lessons I Learned from My Father, by Murray Howe, son of Gordie, and Cujo, Curtis Joseph’s bestselling biography.