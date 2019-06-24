Winnie's Gluten-Free opens up new location in Belmont Village in Kitchener

When Victoria Matheson’s daughter was signed with celiac disease about seven years ago, she decided a career change was in order.
Inspired by her daughters' needs for gluten-free options, Matheson decided to open up Winnie’s Gluten-Free Bakery.
The name Winnie originated from Sarah-Winfred, Matheson’s daughter, who is now 28. Matheson also has a 30-year-old daughter, Kate, who has celiac as well.
“Out of necessity for both girls, this grew into a viable business,” Matheson said.
Winnie’s Gluten-Free Bakery was originally located in Ayr, followed by Waterloo, and most recently, opened up in Belmont Village on May 1.
Matheson says that the move to Belmont Village has been very beneficial for the business, and "walker" traffic has increased significantly.
Located at 718 Belmont Ave. W., Winnie’s is a completely gluten-free and nut-free facility which offers several puff pastry options and savoury items. Winnie’s is now making eclairs as well as other pastries that those that have Celiac wouldn’t normally be able to eat otherwise.
Coffee from Baden Coffee Company is also served at the bakery.
Victoria Matheson has been very pleased with business in Belmont Village. Photo: Namish Modi/Torstar
Before opening up Winnie’s, Matheson, who is originally from Montreal before moving to the area 15 years ago, worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as a communications clerk in the intensive care unit. When she opened up the business in Ayr, she was also working with a respirologist simultaneously before making the bakery her full-time venture.
“For celiacs, we are dedicated, we don’t make anything other than gluten-free products,” said Matheson.
However, she says the products are not just for people with celiac disease.
“It’s a product that everybody can eat and would like, it’s tasty. I make the product, I’m not celiac. I wouldn't sell a product I wouldn't eat. I pride myself on having a good quality, tasty product.”
Winnie’s website is currently under construction, and they are in the process of developing an online store. Winnie's offers orders as well as plenty of walk-in options.
A lemon blueberry whoopie cake. Photo: Namish Modi/Torstar
