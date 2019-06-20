Crafty Ramen to expand to downtown Kitchener

Ramen will soon be served in downtown Kitchener.
This fall, Jared and Miki Ferrall will open their second location of Crafty Ramen at 276 King St. W., in downtown Kitchener.
“Everything just kind of clicked into place,” said Jared of the decision to pull the trigger on the Kitchener location in October 2018.
The pair opened their first ramen restaurant in downtown Guelph on Valentine’s Day of 2017, to big fanfare.
“I thought we would be smart and open on Valentine’s Day, but it was lined up around the corner,” said Jared.
The Guelph location on Macdonell Street has become a staple in the area, but it has limited seating and an even tighter kitchen space.
This time, they’ve prepared; the space that they have has double the seating space and four times the kitchen prep area.
For Jared and Miki, the road to opening a ramen shop in Guelph follows a long, winding road. Finishing his master chef apprenticeship in Vancouver, Jared met Miki. The two eventually moved to Miki’s homeland of Japan, where they lived for three years. The two worked — Jared as a chef at exclusive French restaurants. It was then that the pair made a point of seeking different ramen restaurants across their region.
The pair were eventually working on yachts and earning a decent income, but they wanted to invest in properties back in Canada. They purchased a property in Guelph, but they figured it would make more sense to invest their cash in something that could potentially make them even more money.
“(With) me being a chef and our shared love of food, (opening a ramen restaurant) just made sense,” said Jared.
When they started looking in Waterloo region, Jared and Miki originally looked at Waterloo, but found it "sterile." It wasn’t until they walked through downtown Kitchener with a commercial real estate agent that they realized the opportunity there was in downtown Kitchener.
“There’s just so much going on down here,” said Jared. “If we were to just walk around the streets ourselves, I probably wouldn’t have chosen it. If you looked at it at street level, it doesn’t say that there’s room for business here. But when you look at what’s to come, it just makes sense.”
For Jared and Miki, the essentially blank canvas of ramen allows them to show their creativity.
“It’s noodle soup,” said Jared, adding that in Japan, ingredients are often based on the region in which they are produced. Shops close to the ocean, for example, would have seafood-focused dishes. “Everybody can do ramen their own way and they can put their own spin on it.”
While ramen is especially popular right now, both Jared and Miki agree that it won’t be a phase — it’ll become a staple in North America.
“I think ramen will become a staple in most cities. You have burger places, you have pizza places, you have ramen places,” said Jared.
Crafty Ramen in Kitchener is expected to open in October.
Ramen will soon be served in downtown Kitchener.
This fall, Jared and Miki Ferrall will open their second location of Crafty Ramen at 276 King St. W., in downtown Kitchener.
“Everything just kind of clicked into place,” said Jared of the decision to pull the trigger on the Kitchener location in October 2018.
The pair opened their first ramen restaurant in downtown Guelph on Valentine’s Day of 2017, to big fanfare.
“I thought we would be smart and open on Valentine’s Day, but it was lined up around the corner,” said Jared.
The Guelph location on Macdonell Street has become a staple in the area, but it has limited seating and an even tighter kitchen space.
This time, they’ve prepared; the space that they have has double the seating space and four times the kitchen prep area.
For Jared and Miki, the road to opening a ramen shop in Guelph follows a long, winding road. Finishing his master chef apprenticeship in Vancouver, Jared met Miki. The two eventually moved to Miki’s homeland of Japan, where they lived for three years. The two worked — Jared as a chef at exclusive French restaurants. It was then that the pair made a point of seeking different ramen restaurants across their region.
The pair were eventually working on yachts and earning a decent income, but they wanted to invest in properties back in Canada. They purchased a property in Guelph, but they figured it would make more sense to invest their cash in something that could potentially make them even more money.
“(With) me being a chef and our shared love of food, (opening a ramen restaurant) just made sense,” said Jared.
When they started looking in Waterloo region, Jared and Miki originally looked at Waterloo, but found it "sterile." It wasn’t until they walked through downtown Kitchener with a commercial real estate agent that they realized the opportunity there was in downtown Kitchener.
“There’s just so much going on down here,” said Jared. “If we were to just walk around the streets ourselves, I probably wouldn’t have chosen it. If you looked at it at street level, it doesn’t say that there’s room for business here. But when you look at what’s to come, it just makes sense.”
For Jared and Miki, the essentially blank canvas of ramen allows them to show their creativity.
“It’s noodle soup,” said Jared, adding that in Japan, ingredients are often based on the region in which they are produced. Shops close to the ocean, for example, would have seafood-focused dishes. “Everybody can do ramen their own way and they can put their own spin on it.”
While ramen is especially popular right now, both Jared and Miki agree that it won’t be a phase — it’ll become a staple in North America.
“I think ramen will become a staple in most cities. You have burger places, you have pizza places, you have ramen places,” said Jared.
Crafty Ramen in Kitchener is expected to open in October.
Ramen will soon be served in downtown Kitchener.
This fall, Jared and Miki Ferrall will open their second location of Crafty Ramen at 276 King St. W., in downtown Kitchener.
“Everything just kind of clicked into place,” said Jared of the decision to pull the trigger on the Kitchener location in October 2018.
The pair opened their first ramen restaurant in downtown Guelph on Valentine’s Day of 2017, to big fanfare.
“I thought we would be smart and open on Valentine’s Day, but it was lined up around the corner,” said Jared.
The Guelph location on Macdonell Street has become a staple in the area, but it has limited seating and an even tighter kitchen space.
This time, they’ve prepared; the space that they have has double the seating space and four times the kitchen prep area.
For Jared and Miki, the road to opening a ramen shop in Guelph follows a long, winding road. Finishing his master chef apprenticeship in Vancouver, Jared met Miki. The two eventually moved to Miki’s homeland of Japan, where they lived for three years. The two worked — Jared as a chef at exclusive French restaurants. It was then that the pair made a point of seeking different ramen restaurants across their region.
The pair were eventually working on yachts and earning a decent income, but they wanted to invest in properties back in Canada. They purchased a property in Guelph, but they figured it would make more sense to invest their cash in something that could potentially make them even more money.
“(With) me being a chef and our shared love of food, (opening a ramen restaurant) just made sense,” said Jared.
When they started looking in Waterloo region, Jared and Miki originally looked at Waterloo, but found it "sterile." It wasn’t until they walked through downtown Kitchener with a commercial real estate agent that they realized the opportunity there was in downtown Kitchener.
“There’s just so much going on down here,” said Jared. “If we were to just walk around the streets ourselves, I probably wouldn’t have chosen it. If you looked at it at street level, it doesn’t say that there’s room for business here. But when you look at what’s to come, it just makes sense.”
For Jared and Miki, the essentially blank canvas of ramen allows them to show their creativity.
“It’s noodle soup,” said Jared, adding that in Japan, ingredients are often based on the region in which they are produced. Shops close to the ocean, for example, would have seafood-focused dishes. “Everybody can do ramen their own way and they can put their own spin on it.”
While ramen is especially popular right now, both Jared and Miki agree that it won’t be a phase — it’ll become a staple in North America.
“I think ramen will become a staple in most cities. You have burger places, you have pizza places, you have ramen places,” said Jared.
Crafty Ramen in Kitchener is expected to open in October.