Little K-W Flamenco Fest fundraiser/student show runs on June 30

Claudia & Julian, a.k.a., CalúJules — Flamenco Plus, officially partnered and started running Flamenco classes the region in 2018.

Over the past year, they have been teaching private and semiprivate lessons, small group classes, and workshops in Flamenco dance, guitar, and singing. They are also the founders of the upcoming Little K-W Flamenco Fest — a grassroots, self-produced festival which the couple founded just last year.

To celebrate their students’ progress, and to help secure the funds needed for the fest, Claudia & Julian have decided to kickoff the festivities by hosting a soiree at Star Performance Academy, where they run CalúJules group lessons and are on faculty. It will run on June 30.

Performances will include dancing, guitar-playing, and singing from performers aged six to 56, with special appearances by nuevo flamenco sensation Juneyt Yetkiner and the owner of Star Performance, Kristin Werner. Attendees can also take part in the raffle, shop at the on-site mini flamenco market,” and enjoy some appetizers made by one the ‘flamenco moms’. Join them in this celebratory and community-building event, and get to know your local flamencos.