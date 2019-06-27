Free buffet for Canada Day at Waterloo Region Mandarin

Mandarin Restaurants, including the Waterloo Region location at 4220 King St. E., just outside Cambridge, is offering free buffets to celebrate Canada Day.

The restaurant chain will be offering the free Canada Day fare — including complimentary soft drinks, tea and coffee — from the first sitting at noon until the last sitting at 8:30 p.m. The free deal will only be offered to those who can provide proof of citizenship, such as a passport, citizenship card or birth certificate. The offer doesn’t apply to take-out meals, delivery meals, or beverages other than soft drinks, coffee or tea.

The company said they expect lineups to begin early in the day, and maintain service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests who intend to take advantage of the offer are required to wait in line. No reservations will be accepted on Canada Day.

Mandarin Restaurants is celebrating 40 years in Canada this year.