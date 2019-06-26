Celebrate Canada Day in Kitchener: Fireworks safety and facility closures

Celebrate Canada Day in downtown Kitchener with a free concert, fireworks and family fun on July 1.

Children can enjoy inflatables and other interactive activities from 4 to 9 p.m. Musical performances by Jessie T, Jessica Mitchell and Emily Reid will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Juno-nominated country duo, The Recklaws, will headline the event, preforming at 9 p.m. A spectacular fireworks display, presented by the downtown Kitchener Business Improvement Area (BIA), will cap off the evening’s festivities around 10:15 p.m.

The ION will be offering free train service throughout the long weekend, making it easy to travel to and from Canada Day celebrations. For details and route information, visit http://www.grt.ca/.

If you are celebrating the long weekend with fireworks, please note that under the City of Kitchener Municipal Code, fireworks can only be set off on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali, and the day immediately before and after these holidays. Fireworks cannot be sold to anyone under the age of 18. Following local regulations on lighting fireworks will minimize disruptions in your neighbourhood and ensure your safety.

Questions about fireworks can be directed to the Kitchener Fire Department at 519-741-2496 or the corporate contact centre at 519-741-2345. In the event of an emergency or dangerous situation, always call 911. For more information on fireworks safety, visit: www.kitchener.ca/fireworkssafety.

FACILITY CLOSURES

Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 1, for the Canada Day public holiday. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, July 2 at 8:30 a.m. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., as it does on all holidays and weekends.

KITCHENER MARKET

The market will be closed as usual on Sunday, June 30 and Monday, July 1. It will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday, July 2.

KITCHENER PUBLIC LIBRARY