New Yorker critic Emily Nussbaum has had a front-row seat for TV’s evolution

For decades, watching TV was a source of shame, at worst, a “guilty pleasure,” at best. If you’re of a certain age and someone told you, prior to the late ’90s, that “prestige TV” would one day be used non-oxymoronically, you’d have cued the canned laughter. During television’s lower ebbs, not owning an “idiot box” was for many a source of prideful boasting. And if you did own one, you knew the proper place for it was out of sight, or at least out of the rooms where you engaged in real cultural pursuits, like reading Alice Munro or cataloguing your bebop collection.

I Like to Watch consists of select columns, essays and profiles by Emily Nussbaum, the current TV critic for The New Yorker, who had the good fortune to find her calling just as television was embarking on its high-speed evolutionary journey from cultural cesspools to the realm of high art with shows such as The Sopranos and The Wire. She’s since become the most important, and entertaining, voice for a medium that has undergone one of the most remarkable transformations of any art form.

Nussbaum’s witty, whip-smart writing hasn’t just helped put that journey in perspective; it has breathed new life into the art of criticism itself at a time when fan blogs and websites such as Rotten Tomatoes were starting to make critics seem redundant. In 2016, she won the Pulitzer Prize — the ultimate gravitas award for a formerly anti-gravitas medium.

We learn in the introduction that she got her bona fides in the digital trenches, going toe-to-toe with fans on web discussion boards. Still, Nussbaum claims she’d never saw criticism as a career possibility. Instead, she’d counted on a life in academe, as a literature prof, or, more implausibly still, as a Victorianist. Chalk that change of heart down to Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Nussbaum’s chatty, unpretentious style is a big part of her appeal. When she throws around terms like “auteurist,” it’s devoid of the snobbishness she’s made it her mandate to slay. “What unites these essays,” she writes, “is my struggle — and, over time, my growing frustration — with that hidden ladder of status, the unspoken, invisible biases that hobbled TV even as it became culturally dominant.”

Equally enjoyable is her obvious thrill at the serendipity of her position amidst the embarrassment of riches that constitutes the contemporary TV landscape: There’s simply too much good stuff to watch, let alone review. The title is a cheeky play on Nussbaum’s frequently self-confessed voyeurism: She’s into sex and violence as long as they amount to something, don’t simply play to our baser (often gendered) instincts. Indeed, the book’s long, thoughtful essay on the #MeToo movement is a highlight. Nussbaum isn’t afraid to be transparent as she grapples with the fall of her erstwhile heroes: Louis C.K., Woody Allen, Roman Polanski.

Nussbaum is careful to note that the collection isn’t a Best of; there are pans here, too. I Like to Watch nevertheless indelibly captures the arc and spirit of TV’s thrilling, two-decades-long (and counting) coming-out party.

Emily Donaldson is the editor of Canadian Notes and Queries.