Region rich in Italian culture launches local food trail

WARREN, Ohio — A region of Ohio steeped in Italian culture is showing off its local cuisine with a new culinary passport.

The Italian Food Trail is designed to draw tourists and residents to 15 participating restaurants, markets, pizza shops and wineries throughout Trumbull County, to appreciate the Italian food offerings.

Some of the county's most memorable dishes are rooted in the traditions of Italian families that began arriving in the area in the late 19th century.

The Vindicator of Youngstown reports the free passport is available at the county tourism office, the food sites or through the trail's website while supplies last.