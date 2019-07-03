Senator bringing service medal to reluctant recipient in Kitchener

KITCHENER — Isabel Cisterna is an unsung hero and will soon have one of the Senate's 150th Anniversary Medals to show for it.

The founder and organizer of Neruda Arts and the Kultrun World Music Festival has long criticized governments for their lack of financial support for the arts. So when the Senate of Canada awarded the medals during Canada's Sesquicentennial in 2017, and selected Cisterna for one of the honours, she declined.

The Senate persisted, however, saying she is a worthy recipient. The 150th Anniversary Medals recognize individuals who make their communities better places to live through their generosity, dedication and volunteerism.

Cisterna spends countless hours filling out grant applications, signing artists and raising funds. She's done this for more than 20 years, and has brought world music to local stages.

It took two years of convincing, and Cisterna did not want to travel to Ottawa to receive it. If a senator could travel to Kitchener and present the medal at the fundraising concert for this year's Kultrun Festival, Cisterna would accept it.

So that will happen Friday, July 12 at TheMuseum in downtown Kitchener with Senator Marty Deacon doing the honours.

"You want to see me get the medal, you come and buy a ticket," says Cisterna.

Tickets are $35 for the event that features the band Newen Afrobeat from Santiago, Chile.

Newen Afrobeat is rooted in the sounds of Indigenous musicians from Patagonia, and inspired by Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti of Nigeria.

"They have 14 musicians on stage, there are a lot of horns and dancing, it's a danceable concert," says Cisterna. "We do this one ticketed concert because it is a way to raise funds for our festival, so we can keep the rest of it free."