Waterloo couple opens up Art Gallery, guitar construction business in St. Agatha

The talents of Mark and Tanya Usherovich require a certain artisanship as well as immense creativity.

The married couple, who reside in Waterloo, are both skilled in their respective art forms - building custom guitars and creating pieces of art. The Usherovichs parlayed their skills into a business, which has recently expanded to St. Agatha.

Looking to widen the scope of their business and expand to a bigger space, they opened a new location - appropriately called the Art Gallery - about six weeks ago, where they can further interaction with the public.

Located on 1651 Erbs Rd., one side of their space is where Mark, a luthier, builds high-end classical and flamenco guitars; while on the other side, Tanya sells her pieces of art.

Their business is a stark contrast from the property's previous a tenant, the Sunny Shop convenience store.

The Usherovichs previously ran their business out of their home.

Mark builds high-end guitars that are in the price range above $10,000, and are based off custom orders. His guitars are featured in well-known Japanese magazines, being sported by celebrities there.

Tanya, who studied architecture, creates several types of art including drawings and paintings, with a focus on buildings. Vera, the couple’s daughter, also contributes painting and art work to the gallery. She recently graduated from the University of Toronto’s architecture program.

Mark and Tanya moved from Jerusalem to Canada six years ago, and they lived in Manitoba before relocating to Waterloo about four years ago.