Five fun things to do this weekend in Kitchener-Waterloo, July 6 and 7

Vintage hand tools are in the spotlight at History Under the Trees presented by Waterloo Historical Society. New Dundee collector and tool expert Al Junker will share some of his vast collection of historic tools and explain their uses

Location and Venue: 10 Huron Rd., Kitchener, ON, N2P 2R7 (Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum and Doon Heritage Village) Event date and time: Saturday, July 6, 2019 1:00PM - 3:00PM Audience: Adults Price: Mention attending History Under the Trees to receive discounted admission

Slam Fest

An outdoor 1980s and 1990s metal festival featuring Queensryche, Skid Row and Great White

Location and Venue: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON, N2B 3X7 (On The Grand Amphitheatre) Event date and time: Saturday, July 6, 2019 5:00PM - 11:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: $55.99-$129.99

Waterloo Park Summer Concerts

Hosted by the Waterloo Concert Band and the City of Waterloo, Sunday evenings, weather permitting. July 7: Galt Kilties; July 14: Kitchener Musical Society Band; July 21: Waterloo Concert Band; July 28: New Horizons Concert Band

Location and Venue: 100 Westmount Rd. N., Waterloo, ON, N2J 4A8 (Waterloo Park, Centennial Bandshell) Event date and time: Sunday, July 7, 2019 7:00PM - 11:59PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free

