Five things to do this weekend, July 13 and 14

A free family-friendly celebration of diversity with global music, performance art, art market and beer garden cantina. To July 14

Location and Venue: 80 Schneider Ave., Kitchener, ON, N2G 1K9 (Victoria Park) Event date and time: Saturday, July 13, 2019 1:00PM - 10:40PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free admission, please register

Retro Roller-Skating

Rollerskating on June 23, July 12 and 14, Aug. 9 and 10. Public skating for all ages on Fridays, 6-9 p.m. and adult-only skate on Sundays, 7-10 p.m. Includes DJ modern and retro music, and funky lighting

Location and Venue: 101 Father David Bauer Dr., Waterloo, ON, N2L 6L1 (Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex) Event date and time: Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:00PM - 10:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: $6.30 admission price, plus $3.50 roller-skate rental

Waterloo Park Summer Concerts

Hosted by the Waterloo Concert Band and the City of Waterloo, Sunday evenings, weather permitting. July 7: Galt Kilties; July 14: Kitchener Musical Society Band; July 21: Waterloo Concert Band; July 28: New Horizons Concert Band

Location and Venue: 100 Westmount Rd. N., Waterloo, ON, N2J 4A8 (Waterloo Park, Centennial Bandshell) Event date and time: Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:00PM - 11:59PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free

