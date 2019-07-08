PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

9. "Big Sky" by Kate Atkinson (Little, Brown)

10. "The Oracle" by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

12. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

13. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

14. "Queen Bee" by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow)

15. "The Most Fun We Ever Had" by Claire Lombardo (Doubleday)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

2. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

3. "The Peach Truck Cookbook" by Rose/Rose (Scribner)

4. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

6. "Songs of America" by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw (Random House)

7. "The Sixth Man" by Andre Iguodala (Blue Rider)

8. "Alone at Dawn" by Schilling/Longfritz (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "Howard Stern Comes Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)

10. "Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered" by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstarck (Forge)

11. "Dare to Lead" by Brene Brown (Random House)

12. "Everything is F*cked" by Mark Manson (Harper)

13. "Medical Medium: Celery Juice" by Anthony William (Hay House)

14. "This Is Not a T-shirt" by Bobby Hundreds (MCD)

15. "The Man Who Sold America" by Joy-Ann Reid (William Morrow)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Dell)

2. "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

3. "Past Tense" by Lee Child (Dell)

4. "In His Father's Footsteps" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. "Triple Homicide" by James Patterson (Vision)

6. "Say No to the Duke" by Eloisa James (Avon)

7. "Tailspin" by Sandra Brown (Vision)

8. "Cutthroats" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. "Burning Daylight" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. "Liar, Liar" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

11. "The Store" by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "The Perfect Couple" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

13. "Texas Home" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

14. "A Lady in Disguise" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

15. "Shadow Warrior" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

2. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Bantam)

3. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

4. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)

5. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Gallery)

6. "The Mueller Report" by The Washington Post (Scribner)

7. "The President is Missing" by Clinton/Patterson (Grand Central Publishing/Knopf)

8. "Long Road to Mercy" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

10. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "Kingdom of the Blind" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

12. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Penguin)

13. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (Norton)

14. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

15. "Then She Was Gone" by lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

Copyright 5/8 2019 Publishers Weekly, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2019 NPD Group.

