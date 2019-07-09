Krakauer: Court ruling on privacy hurts right to know

HELENA, Mont. — Jon Krakauer says a court ruling that denies him documents detailing how a University of Montana quarterback's expulsion over a rape allegation was overturned may set a precedent that harms the public's ability to access government records.

The author of "Into Thin Air" and "Into the Wild" made his first public comments about last week's 4-3 ruling by the Montana Supreme Court by email to The Associated Press.

The court said former quarterback Jordan Johnson's privacy as a student outweighed Krakauer's right to know what action Montana's higher education commissioner took to reverse Johnson's expulsion over the 2012 allegation.

Johnson was later acquitted in state court.