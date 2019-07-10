Drayton Entertainment production of Disney's 'Newsies' an underdog story that displays the power of young people

Drayton Entertainment's latest offering tells the true story of how some "little" people standing up for themselves can result in big change for future generations.

Disney's Newsies is an adaptation of the 1992 feature film that was inspired by the 1899 newsboys' strike in New York City. The story is centred on Jack Kelly, who rallies his fellow teenaged newsboys in the city to strike against unfair working conditions after Joseph Pulitzer and the titans of publishing raised their distribution prices without properly compensating the newsboys.

With the help of reporter Katherine Plumber, the entire city soon recognizes the power of young people.

Drayton's production features an ensemble cast of 22, with Kale Penny starring at Kelly in the show, which opens at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse on July 19 following a run at Drayton's Huron County Playhouse in Grand Bend.

"It's been wonderfully received," said Penny of the Grand Bend shows. "It's really great to see people of all ages coming to see it."

While Newsies lacks the draw of other Disney productions, such as Beauty and the Beast or The Little Mermaid, Penny says it is a wonderful story.

"It's the story of the underdogs standing up for themselves and getting what they deserve," said Penny. "What I love about it is that it is a story that people are still telling today. There's tons of people all over the world who need a voice and don't have one, and have the powers above them oppressing them … it was over 100 years ago, but it's still a super relevant story that people are fighting for today … It's an honour to tell this story."

In addition to a great story, Penny says the play has a ton of heart, lots of humour and incredible music and dancing.

"Everybody in this show in wildly talented," he said. "And this show features some of the most amazing choreography that I have ever seen, and certainly a cast of male dancers that impress me every single day. I never get bored of watching them do what they do, so I can imagine somebody seeing it for the first time would feel the same way."