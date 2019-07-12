Turbot and Prosciutto Roulades are packed with flavour and look impressive, too

Lemon wedges

2 wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

Preheat half the grill on high and the other half on medium-low.

In a bowl, combine the sun-dried tomatoes and artichokes.

On a work surface, cover the fish fillets with the sun-dried tomato mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Place a strip of bell pepper and two basil leaves on each fillet, then tightly roll the fillets. Wrap each roll with two slices of prosciutto, allowing the fish to stick out on each end. Place the wooden skewers parallel to each other. Thread all four rolled fish onto the two skewers, like building a raft.

Cook the fish on the hot side of the grill for 5 minutes on each side.

Brush the slices of fennel with the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Grill the fennel on the other half of the grill for 3 minutes on each side or until tender.

Cut the rolls in half diagonally. Serve with the fennel and lemon wedges.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes