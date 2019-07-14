This Danish sandwich is a classic for a reason

WhatsOn 04:00 PM by Ricardo Toronto Star

Salmon and Dill Danish Open-Faced Sandwiches (Smorrebrod)

2 cans (150 g) boneless, skinless salmon, drained

3 oz (85 g) smoked salmon, chopped

1/3 cup (75 ml) plain yogurt

2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable oil

1 tbsp capers

1/4 cup (10 g) dill fronds

4 cooked beets, sliced

8 slices rye bread, toasted

3 Lebanese cucumbers, sliced

Lemon wedges, for serving

In a bowl, combine the canned salmon, smoked salmon, yogurt, oil, capers and dill. Season with salt and pepper.

Place a layer of beets on each slice of bread. Top with the salmon mixture, then slices of cucumber. Serve with lemon wedges on the side. Delicious served with a green salad or crudités.

Note: To save time, we used store-bought cooked beets and ready-to-eat boneless, skinless canned salmon.

Makes 4 servings

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes

