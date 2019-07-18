Start your day right with Egg and Avocado Toast

Tabasco sauce, to taste

2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered

With the rack in the highest position, preheat the oven’s broiler.

Place the slices of bread on a baking sheet. Drizzle with the oil and season with salt. Bake for 5 minutes, turning the slices over halfway through cooking. Let cool.

In a bowl, mash the avocados and lime juice with a fork until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. In another bowl, mix the cucumber and dill. In a third bowl, combine the mayonnaise, water and Tabasco.

Spread the avocado purée on the toast. Garnish with the eggs and cucumber mixture. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with the mayonnaise mixture. Delicious for lunch.

Makes 4 servings.