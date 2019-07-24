Kitchener’s Hawkeyes enjoy international success without leaving Canada

KITCHENER — Here's an interesting fact about Hawkeyes.
This heavy-psyche-space-doom rock band has a sizable following in the U.S., U.K. and Europe, yet the group has never played outside of Canada.
That's thanks to the enthusiastic support of U.K. indie label Cardinal Fuzz, and U.S. boutique label Helmet Lady Records.
Magazine writers enjoy crafting innovative Hawkeyes reviews for publications such as Slovenia's "It's Psychedelic Baby," "Texture Magazine" and "Weird Canada."
"There are some pretty good ones out there," laughs Hawkeyes' guitarist Patrick Finch, also a music journalist.
And now those reviewers have fresh material to write about as the Kitchener band releases its latest full-length album, "Last Light of Future Failure."
Hawkeyes (partially named after Alan Alda character Hawkeye Pierce in "M.A.S.H") is comprised of longtime musical pals — guitarists Ryan Allen, Ron Cybulskie, Chris Gardner and Finch, with Rob Keith on bass and Stacey Schmitt on drums.
The Hawkeyes' catalogue includes cassette "SS0002" (2012), cassette/vinyl "Poison Slows You Down" (2013), plus compilation "House of Burners" (2014), Shooting Guns/ Hawkeyes split "Brothers of the Nod" (2015), and a 12-inch vinyl split with Radiation Flowers (2017).
"Last Light of Future Failure" is the full-length followup to "Poison Slows You Down."
Finch says new album tracks such as (wah-wah enhanced rocker) "Look at em Scramble" and (dark Pink Floydian cinematic opus) "Full of Secrets" are the only tracks that were particularly structured.
"I put 'Scramble' together at home on my couch one day," notes Finch. "I got a riff that I liked but despite how chaotic and bananas it sounds on the record — is quite meticulously structured. The wah wah refrain through it — oh yeah, that is Ron's right foot."
"For 'Secrets,' Chris had really written the structure of the song until that break part where everything kind of drops out," explains Finch. "That was very structured in the studio. Then the whole jam-out at the end really developed organically as well . . .
"The other two songs ('Nude Karate' and 'The Likening') were mostly formed organically while we were jamming, which is really where our best stuff tends to come from. We just riff and see where it takes us," says Finch, adding that there are 12 guitars on a few tracks.
The band continues to draw on the talents of special guests and friends, such as harpist Alana Leonard, Scott Galloway, Jason Taylor, Roan Bateman and Eiyn Sof.
"We work with a lot of people all the time," says Finch. "We have been working with Roan Bateman and Eiyn Sof since day one."
Finch still marvels at the Hawkeyes' success.
"This band never intended to play at all and then people wanted us to do stuff. Some of us have children, so doing a broader-scale tour is a lot more of an endeavour now between our careers. We do it at our own scale and we enjoy the little successes as they come."
Hawkeyes "Last Light of Future Failure" Album Release Party
with special guest Cellos
Starlight
47 King St. N., Waterloo
Saturday, July 27
Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.
$10
19 and older
http://www.starlightsocialclub.ca
