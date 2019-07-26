Short films by Jeffrey Wolf at Princess Cinemas Sunday evening

In his younger days he won gold medals for Canada in martial arts at the Commonwealth Games. He’s now married with a job and serves as the chief script writer with the FASS theatre company at the University of Waterloo — yet another social outlet that helps him in his movie-making endeavours.

“It’s a fun hobby and I’ve worked hard,” he said. “I fantasize that I will eventually get to the point where I’m so good that I can actually produce (full-length) movies.”

Wolf enters his shorts in various film competitions but decided to rent the Princess for $300. He also designed a poster and program guide.

“I wanted to see my movies on the big screen and I did it all myself,” he said. “It was a birthday gift for me, and because I know a lot of people have helped me make these movies.”

Wolf said he wants to thank the actors, writers, directors, camera people, drivers, caterers, costume people and prop makers who’ve helped him, including his sister.

“Predator & Prey was one of the hardest ones I shot because it took place in a medieval time period,” Wolf said.

Before linking up with members of the film network, Wolf made more than 100 animated shorts.

His first film Mother’s Blessing was shot with a Cannon Vixia HD 200 — “a sad little thing” that captured his first works in a variety of genres, from horror to comedy.

“I had no actors, I had no equipment, I had nothing,” he said.

“I’m making short movies right now. I’m learning the trade and it’s all a learning process. I know how to actually edit stuff and make the whole story flow better.”

Audience members might laugh or become a little bit scared, Wolf said of the variety he produces.

“Most of my stuff is family suitable,” he said, “but I’m a little worried about the festival, because when we get into Gangster Odyssey it becomes like PG13.”

For details and contact information, visit the Facebook page.