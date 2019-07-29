Strummerfest returns to Waterloo, Aug. 2 and 3

The annual Strummerfest music festival takes place again this weekend in Waterloo Public Square Aug. 2 and 3.

The free concert features 22 bands, duos and solo artists performing over two days, raising awareness and funds for local charities including, Your Life Counts, Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council, and House of Friendship — in the memory of former Clash frontman, Joe Strummer.

Strummerfest, now in its seventh year, attracts an eclectic range of rock performers, from the intense punk rock of The Lucky Ones, to the ska energy of the Theoretically Nameless Band, the indie rock stylings of Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold, the alternative originality of the Stephen Stanley Band, and the indie pop and rock of the Craig Dougan Trio (Dougan is also the leader of The Almost Hip, a successful Tragically Hip tribute band).

Find the full lineup and schedule at www.strummerfest.ca.