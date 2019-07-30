Peruvian Ceviche is a solution to summer heat

Ceviche

1/2 cup (75 g) sweet potato, peeled and diced

7 oz (200 g) skinless halibut fillet, diced

1/2 cup (75 g) mango, peeled and diced

2 tbsp salted corn nuts (see note)

1 small shallot, sliced into thin rounds and soaked in cold water for 15 minutes

1 small Fresno chili pepper, seeded and finely diced

Cilantro leaves, to taste

Fleur de sel, to taste

Olive oil, to taste

Marinade

In a small pot, bring all of the ingredients to a boil. Remove from the heat. Cover and let infuse for 15 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, then chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour or until very cold. Strain the marinade through a sieve into a small bowl.

Place a serving platter in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Ceviche

Meanwhile, in a small pot of salted boiling water, cook the sweet potato for 5 minutes or until tender. Drain and set aside on a plate to cool.

Add the fish to the marinade in the bowl and let marinate for 5 minutes. Drain the fish, reserving the marinade, and place on the chilled serving platter. Top with the sweet potato, mango, corn nuts, shallot, chili, cilantro and fleur de sel. Drizzle with the reserved marinade and olive oil. Season with pepper to taste.

Note: Corn nuts are available in the bulk or snack aisle of the grocery store.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes