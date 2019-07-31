The winner of our summer pie contest is a Hunka Hunka Burnin’ Fudge

This pie uses a lot of butter, yielding an extra flaky and decadent crust. Be sure to put the pie on a baking sheet before putting it into the oven to catch any drips of melting butter. I like to roll out dough between sheets of parchment paper on the table. It requires less flour, and the rolled dough can be easily peeled from the paper, making cleanup a lot faster.

For the pie crust

1 cup (250 ml) all-purpose flour

2 tsp (10 ml) granulated sugar

1-1/4 tsp (6 ml) kosher salt

1-1/2 cups (375 ml) cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

1 large egg, beaten

1-1/2 tbsp (22 ml) ice-cold water

1 tsp (5 ml) lemon juice

In a food processor, pulse together flour, sugar and salt until well combined. Add butter cubes and pulse until cubes are pea-sized. Add half of the beaten egg. (Refrigerate other half to use to brush on the crust later.) Add water and juice. Pulse until everything comes together in a dough.

Place a large sheet of parchment on a clean work surface. Dust lightly with flour. Transfer dough to paper. If dough is too wet, cover in plastic wrap and freeze until firm but still pliable, about 20 minutes. Lay another sheet of parchment paper on top. Roll dough out to a 14-inch (35 1/2-cm) circle. Drape rolled dough over a 9-inch (23 cm) pie plate, making sure dough fills crevices of pie plate. Using scissors, trim dough so edges hang about 1 1/4 inches (3 cm) over pie plate. Fold overhanging dough on to itself to create a thick border. Crimp edges into a decorative pattern if desired.

Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 400 F (200 C). Remove chilled crust from fridge. Remove plastic wrap.

Line pie with sheet of aluminum foil, making sure it reaches edges of pie. Fill to the brim with pie weights or dried beans, rice or sugar. Place pie on to a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes. Reduce oven heat to 350 F (180 C) and bake for another 30 minutes.

Remove from oven. Carefully remove foil and contents. Using a pastry brush, lightly brush pie dough all over with reserved beaten egg. Return pie back to oven. Bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until crust turns golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool completely to room temperature before adding filling.

For the ganache filling

1/2 cup (125 ml) 35 per cent whipping cream

1 cup (250 ml) dark chocolate chips

1/2 tsp (2 ml) vanilla extract

1/8 tsp (1/2 ml) cayenne powder, plus more to taste

In a small saucepan over medium heat, heat cream until bubbles just start to form and steam starts to rise. Do not boil. Remove from heat. Stir in chocolate chips, vanilla and cayenne. Stir until chocolate has melted and mixture is smooth. Taste and add more cayenne if desired. Let cool to room temperature. Spread in an even layer over bottom of cooled pie shell. Freeze for 20 minutes or until chocolate is firm.

For the peanut butter filling

1 cup (250 ml) 35 per cent whipping cream

8 oz (1 package) full-fat cream cheese at room temperature

1 cup (250 ml) creamy peanut butter

1 cup (250 ml) powdered sugar

While pie is freezing, in a stand mixer with whisk attachment, or a large mixing bowl with electric beaters, whip cream on high speed until stiff peaks form. In another bowl, whisk cream cheese, peanut butter and powdered sugar on medium speed until well combined and smooth.

Using a rubber spatula, fold whipped cream into peanut butter mixture, a third at a time, making sure mixture is just combined and fluffy.

When pie is set, remove from freezer. Spread peanut butter filling on top of chocolate, using a spatula to smooth out an even layer. Refrigerate for at least two hours.

For the topping

1/3 cup (80 ml) dark chocolate chips

1 tbsp (15 ml) unsalted butter at room temperature

1/8 tsp (1/2 ml) cayenne powder

2 tbsp (30 ml) chopped salted peanuts

In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave chocolate chips, butter and cayenne in 20-second increments, using a rubber spatula to stir each time, until fully melted and combined. Drizzle over refrigerated pie using a spoon or piping bag, or cut a corner off a resealable plastic bag to create a piping bag. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts and serve.

Makes 8 servings.

Karon Liu is the Star's food writer and is based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @karonliu