5 things to do this civic holiday long weekend in Waterloo Region

1. A Feast of British Folk Music

Hop on over to Cambridge for a festival of British folk music, presented by Mill Race Folk Society at various venues: Morris Dancing, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Civic Square; Johnny Collins Memorial Singaround, 2 to 4 p.m., Argyle Arms; British Folk Concert, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Cambridge Arts Theatre. All ages, admission is free. Visit millracefolksociety.com for more info.

2. Strummerfest

Strummerfest will be in Waterloo Public Square on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3. The free concert features 22 bands, duos and solo artists performing over two days, raising awareness and funds for local charities in the memory of former Clash frontman, Joe Strummer. Visit www.strummerfest.ca for more info.

3. Waterloo Park Summer Concerts

On Sunday, Waterloo Park Summer Concerts continue, hosted by the Waterloo Concert Band and the City of Waterloo, weather permitting. This Sunday’s show features Opus 4, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Centennial Bandshell, 100 Westmount Rd. N.

4. Food Truck Frenzy

There will be plenty of food trucks with tasty grub to choose from at Kitchener’s Forest Hill United Church parking lot, 121 Westmount Rd. E., from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on the holiday Monday. There are special events and activities for children. All ages are welcome and food price vary. Proceeds support the church.

5. Show and Shine Classic Car Mondays

Come out to the Shops at Highland and Westmount (PartSource parking lot) 563 Highland Rd. W. to see some unique, classic and special-edition cars, beginning at 6 p.m. Bring family and friends.