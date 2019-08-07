Five small books to improve yourself — and the world around you

Catfulness: A Cat’s Guide to Achieving Mindfulness, Paolo Valentino, translated by Chenxin Jiang, Quercus

Catfulness is a seven-week mindfulness program designed to pass on to humans the qualities that cats have shown us — patience and peacefulness, liveliness and speed, curiosity and agility and many more. A few catful precepts: “Be friends with emptiness”; “Defend your territory”; “If you want something, speak up”; “Enjoy your daily routine.” A suitable gift for a cat lover, but there’s wisdom here for everyone.

The World Comes to You: Notes on Practice, Love, and Social Action, Michael Stone

This is a posthumous book of essays by Michael Stone, the influential Buddhist teacher who died in Victoria in July 2017, the result of an overdose of a street drug laced with opioids. The World Comes to You encompasses 51 readings, simple and direct, many a mere paragraph or two. In the introduction, the author’s wife, Carina Stone, writes: “This is a small book. It is meant to be like a friend on your path, in your practice (whatever your practice is). It is meant to encourage you.” Following her husband’s death, Stone said he had been managing stress caused by bipolar disorder.

No One is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg is the 16-year-old Swedish teen who made headlines last August when she protested against climate change outside her country’s parliament buildings in Stockholm. Greta has Asperger’s, a condition she says has helped her to see issues “in black and white.” This 68-page volume is a compilation of 11 speeches she has given over the past year at several venues, including the UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland; the World Economic Forum in Davos; and the European Parliament in Strasbourg. An inspiring gift for a young activist.

The Good Girl’s Guide to Being a D*©k: The Art of Saying What You Want and Getting the Life You Deserve, Alexandra Reinwarth, translated by Annette Charpentier

Author Alexandra Reinwarth attempts to do for emotional baggage what Marie Kondo does for overstuffed closets, by showing you how to jettison outmoded thinking, stop being a pleaser and accept yourself for the imperfect creature you are. She takes aim at friends, family, work and romantic relationships, and more. The Good Girl’s Guide has been on quite a journey, published in Germany in 2016, then the U.K. in 2018 and now in North America.

Present through the End: A Caring Companion’s Guide for Accompanying the Dying, Kirsten DeLeo

The author has been caring for the dying for more than 25 years; over this period, she has also taught “contemplative end-of-life care” and “authentic presence,” both Buddhist precepts. This book prepares the caregiver for every step in the journey — from receiving news that someone is dying to the moment of death and beyond. The emphasis is on meditative practices, self-care and practical information. DeLeo writes in the introduction: “Daring to be present might be the hardest thing we have ever done in our lives; and, we may come to discover, one of the most intimate, beautiful, and rewarding.” Pub. date: Aug. 27.