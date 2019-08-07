Put some pep in pasta salad with peperonata

3/4 cup (90 g) Parmesan cheese shavings

Dressing

3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil

2 tbsp (30 ml) white wine vinegar

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Salad

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain and cool slightly under cold running water. Oil lightly.

In a skillet over medium heat, soften the bell peppers in the oil. Add the onions. Cook until the peppers are lightly browned and the onions are translucent. Add the capers, vinegar and honey. Let reduce until almost dry. Let cool completely.

Dressing

In a large bowl, combine the oil, vinegar and green onions. Add the warm pasta and bell pepper mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with the Parmesan shavings. Serve at room temperature.

Makes 8 side dishes.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes