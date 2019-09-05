Ontario Diner Guide: Yonge Street to Hwy. 11

A good diner can make you feel right at home, even if you've never been there before. Whether it's the comfort food classics on the menu or the cozy, nostalgic decor, diners are in a class all their own and are a great way to get a feel for a neighbourhood. We've picked 10 diners worth checking out starting at the base of Yonge Street all the way up to Hwy. 11.
The Coach House Restaurant is a genuine classic diner – nearly unchanged since three brothers from Greece opened its doors on Yonge Street just north of Wellesley Street in 1961. Try their basic bacon and eggs breakfast before checking out Toronto’s Gay Village just a block to the east on Church Street.
This 41-year-old treasured eatery in Toronto's Rosedale neighbourhood combines hints of nostalgia with elevated Israeli-inspired fare, and a vast menu of beer and wine. Try the lamb burger, topped with halloumi cheese and skhug aioli.
While in the area, check out 18Karat Studio+Gallery just a few doors down.
Located in Toronto’s midtown, Uncle Betty’s Diner offers classic diner staples served with Uncle Betty’s twist. If you’re in the mood for the Ultimate Grilled Cheese or the Uncle Betty Dog, then Uncle Betty’s is the place to be.
Burn off your meal with a walk through Eglinton Park at 200 Eglinton Ave. West.
Hazel’s Diner specializes in breakfast and lunch with its all-day breakfast being the top selling item. You can also try “The Caker,” which consists of layers of egg, cheese and bacon wrapped in a large pancake. While you’re here, check out the nearby beautiful Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens park, located at 2901 Yonge St.
Parsi Sandwiches, Burgers, Kabobs features a cozy and warm atmosphere with a friendly staff to match. Try the Sousis Bandari, Halal veal wieners with sautéed onions, bell peppers and potatoes in a house-made tomato sauce.
The historic Pioneer Park is just around the corner, check it out before you go.
With over sixty years of history behind every breakfast and lunch served, you know you’re in good hands at the Three Coins Open Kitchen. Try the Eggs Benedict, poached eggs on ham, English muffins and hollandaise sauce.
Remember a Canadian Icon at the Terry Fox Memorial in Ransom Park right across the street.
There are more than just bagels on the menu at this bright and friendly café serving up breakfast and lunch until 3 p.m. Try the Shakshuka, two eggs on a bed of Turkish tomato sauce and served with a bagel.
Don’t forget to make the short trip and enjoy the beauty of Fairy Lake.
With its family friendly atmosphere, this diner serves all-day breakfast and lunch. The most popular item on the menu is the house-baked, To-Die-For cinnamon rolls, which are served warm, drizzled with icing.
After satisfying your sweet tooth, take a stroll through the Military Heritage Park at 225 Lakeshore Dr.
Family owned for 40 years, the restaurant is known for its service and portion sizes. The pork souvlaki is recommended with a fresh Greek salad.
Don’t forget to check out the historic Oro African Methodist Episcopal Church, a log church built in the 1840s at 1498 3rd Line North in Shanty Bay.
If you’re looking for classic barbecue, fries, and a milkshake, Webers on Highway 11 is the place. Enjoy your meal inside of a converted CN railway car, or take it outside and sit at a picnic table under a tree. Try the double patty hamburger with cheese.
While you’re here check out Washago Centennial Park, 3398 Quetton St., Washago.
