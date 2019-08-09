Chicken Pogos will get your tastebuds jumping

2/3 cup (150 ml) water

Chicken

1/2 cup (75 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts,

12 8-inch (20-cm) wood or bamboo skewers

Batter

In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal, the flour, the sugar, the baking powder and the salt. Add the egg, the milk and the water. Whisk until smooth. Transfer to a large, shallow bowl. Set aside.

Preheat the oil, setting the deep fryer to 375 F (190 C). Place paper towels or cooling rack on a baking sheet. Preheat the oven to 200 F (95 C) to keep the pogos warm once cooked.

Chicken

In shallow dish, place the flour. Set aside.

On a work surface, slice each chicken breast lengthwise into 4 pieces. Season with salt and pepper.

Thread each chicken strip onto a skewer, pushing the meat at the sharp end of the skewer so that it bunches slightly. Dredge the chicken in the flour, shaking off any excess. Roll each skewer in the batter, coating thoroughly and shaking off any excess.

Fry 2 to 4 pogos at a time, for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the batter is golden and the chicken is cooked through. Keep warm in the oven until ready to serve.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes