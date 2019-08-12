14th annual LINK Picnic Festival, Aug. 24 and 25

LINK Picnic Festival has kicked off its 2019 season with a free lunchtime drumming workshop in front of Kitchener City Hall.
The festival celebrates its 14th year of bringing African and Caribbean art, music, and culture to Waterloo Region. It will be held at Victoria Park in Kitchener on Saturday, Aug. 24th and Sunday, Aug. 25th
Before then, anyone can experience music at impromptu drumming workshops throughout the month.
“They are announced on our website and social media," said Event Coordinator Assistant, Nelson Chukwuma. "The next one is at Waterloo Public Square on Sunday, August 11th starting at 4:30pm. It’s a way to help people get ready for the two days of drumming at the festival and not feel intimidated to participate."
At the park, attendees will experience a Drumming Village packed with drum and dance activities for all ages.
Visual artist, Nicole Alexander is featured in the Art Village.
The Children’s Village features face painting, games, arts and crafts, races, limbo, fire department truck, police services rainbow car and more.
The mainstage will host crowd favorites eKhaya, Errol Blackwood, Gerima & Friends, and others.
The Steelpan Yard will host a workshop on Saturday for anyone who would like to learn more about the instrument. Acoustic Steel and Tropical Steelband performs on Sunday.
The highlight on Sunday is the Family Carnival Costume Parade, where the entire family can represent their country, a theme or their family and revel in their cultural heritage. Trophies will be awarded for the top female reveler, top male reveler and top 'mas' family.
Participants can visit Mas(querade) Camp to borrow or create their costumes between Aug. 19 and 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. Drop-in or schedule an appointment.
This cultural event is proudly sponsored by the City of Kitchener, the City of Waterloo, the Canadian Heritage, Rogers TV, Enterprise-rent-a-car and Unifor Local 1106 among others. For more information please visit our website at www.linkpicnicfestival.com or our social media accounts @LINKPicnic.
LINK Picnic Festival has kicked off its 2019 season with a free lunchtime drumming workshop in front of Kitchener City Hall.
The festival celebrates its 14th year of bringing African and Caribbean art, music, and culture to Waterloo Region. It will be held at Victoria Park in Kitchener on Saturday, Aug. 24th and Sunday, Aug. 25th
Before then, anyone can experience music at impromptu drumming workshops throughout the month.
“They are announced on our website and social media," said Event Coordinator Assistant, Nelson Chukwuma. "The next one is at Waterloo Public Square on Sunday, August 11th starting at 4:30pm. It’s a way to help people get ready for the two days of drumming at the festival and not feel intimidated to participate."
At the park, attendees will experience a Drumming Village packed with drum and dance activities for all ages.
Visual artist, Nicole Alexander is featured in the Art Village.
The Children’s Village features face painting, games, arts and crafts, races, limbo, fire department truck, police services rainbow car and more.
The mainstage will host crowd favorites eKhaya, Errol Blackwood, Gerima & Friends, and others.
The Steelpan Yard will host a workshop on Saturday for anyone who would like to learn more about the instrument. Acoustic Steel and Tropical Steelband performs on Sunday.
The highlight on Sunday is the Family Carnival Costume Parade, where the entire family can represent their country, a theme or their family and revel in their cultural heritage. Trophies will be awarded for the top female reveler, top male reveler and top 'mas' family.
Participants can visit Mas(querade) Camp to borrow or create their costumes between Aug. 19 and 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. Drop-in or schedule an appointment.
This cultural event is proudly sponsored by the City of Kitchener, the City of Waterloo, the Canadian Heritage, Rogers TV, Enterprise-rent-a-car and Unifor Local 1106 among others. For more information please visit our website at www.linkpicnicfestival.com or our social media accounts @LINKPicnic.
LINK Picnic Festival has kicked off its 2019 season with a free lunchtime drumming workshop in front of Kitchener City Hall.
The festival celebrates its 14th year of bringing African and Caribbean art, music, and culture to Waterloo Region. It will be held at Victoria Park in Kitchener on Saturday, Aug. 24th and Sunday, Aug. 25th
Before then, anyone can experience music at impromptu drumming workshops throughout the month.
“They are announced on our website and social media," said Event Coordinator Assistant, Nelson Chukwuma. "The next one is at Waterloo Public Square on Sunday, August 11th starting at 4:30pm. It’s a way to help people get ready for the two days of drumming at the festival and not feel intimidated to participate."
At the park, attendees will experience a Drumming Village packed with drum and dance activities for all ages.
Visual artist, Nicole Alexander is featured in the Art Village.
The Children’s Village features face painting, games, arts and crafts, races, limbo, fire department truck, police services rainbow car and more.
The mainstage will host crowd favorites eKhaya, Errol Blackwood, Gerima & Friends, and others.
The Steelpan Yard will host a workshop on Saturday for anyone who would like to learn more about the instrument. Acoustic Steel and Tropical Steelband performs on Sunday.
The highlight on Sunday is the Family Carnival Costume Parade, where the entire family can represent their country, a theme or their family and revel in their cultural heritage. Trophies will be awarded for the top female reveler, top male reveler and top 'mas' family.
Participants can visit Mas(querade) Camp to borrow or create their costumes between Aug. 19 and 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. Drop-in or schedule an appointment.
This cultural event is proudly sponsored by the City of Kitchener, the City of Waterloo, the Canadian Heritage, Rogers TV, Enterprise-rent-a-car and Unifor Local 1106 among others. For more information please visit our website at www.linkpicnicfestival.com or our social media accounts @LINKPicnic.