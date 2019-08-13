Connect with gripping personal stories in these 5 non-fiction books

Whether you call them memoirs, auto-fiction or first-person narrative, these new books give us an intimate understanding of fascinating lives.

And How are You, Dr. Sacks?: a Biographical Memoir of Oliver Sacks, Lawrence Weschler

In 1981, Lawrence Weschler, a New Yorker staff writer, began interviewing the brilliant neurologist Oliver Sacks. After four years of conversations, no profile ensued, because Sacks wasn’t prepared to talk about his homosexuality and Weschler felt it an essential aspect of Sacks, who was starting to make his mark (after Awakenings, before The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat). Their friendship endured, providing a lifetime of material. Shortly before his death in 2015, Sacks told his old friend it was time to publish: “Now, do it! You have to.” And Weschler has, in spades.

All the Wrong Moves: A Memoir about Chess, Love, and Ruining Everything, Sasha Chapin

Here’s how Sasha Chapin begins his tale of chess addiction: “Anyway, like most people, I became obsessed with chess after I ran away to Asia with a stripper I’d just met.” And with that opening gambit ( by the way, Chapin favours the French Defence chess opening), we see our hero become smitten with chess after being trounced by a street hustler in Kathmandu, which begins his forays through chess culture in Bangkok, Toronto, St. Louis, Hyderabad and Los Angeles.

Travel Light, Move Fast, Alexandra Fuller

The author’s first memoir, 2001’s Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, recounts her eccentric British family’s move to Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, in the early 1970s. Her second, 2011’s Cocktail Hour Under the Tree of Forgetfulness, was about her mother. The catalyst for the new memoir is her father’s death and her thoughts about his chaotic life in the months after. A funny family history that can be consumed as a series of biographical essays.

Hello I Want To Die Please Fix Me: Depression in the First Person, Anna Mehler Paperny

This is at once a memoir about Anna Mehler Paperny’s experience with depression and her journey through Canada’s mental-health system. The first time she tried to kill herself she took sleeping pills chased with a litre of antifreeze. More attempts followed. This book documents her effort to become acquainted with depression, for the sake of herself and others. She is a fine tour guide, with a reporter’s rigour, strong narrative skills and self-deprecating humour (she observes that humour helps when writing a book involving so much vomit).

Let’s Hope for the Best, Carolina Setterwall, translated by Elizabeth Clark Wessel